Video: The Undertaker Delivers Farewell Speech at WWE Survivor Series 2020

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The Undertaker said goodbye to WWE to close out Survivor Series on Sunday night.

'Taker didn't leave much ambiguity in his address and delivered his iconic pose as WWE projected a hologram of legendary manager Paul Bearer in the ring:

The company brought out a number of active and retired stars who crossed paths with The Deadman during his 30 years in the ring. Following a video package, WWE chairman Vince McMahon introduced the man of the hour.

While building up the "Final Farewell," WWE didn't outline exactly what was going to happen, leading fans to make their own guesses.

The promotion isn't above using heavily hyped ceremonies as a prelude to a larger storyline, with Batista spoiling Ric Flair's 70th birthday in 2019 as one of the more recent examples. Perhaps this was how WWE would set the stage for one last Undertaker match.

Instead, the night unfolded without any drama, and professional wrestling ended an era.