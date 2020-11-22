    Video: The Undertaker Delivers Farewell Speech at WWE Survivor Series 2020

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 23, 2020

    IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR WWE - Undertaker gazes at the crowd after what could be his final WrestleMania match on Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Orlando, Fla. (Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Images for WWE)
    Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

    The Undertaker said goodbye to WWE to close out Survivor Series on Sunday night.

    'Taker didn't leave much ambiguity in his address and delivered his iconic pose as WWE projected a hologram of legendary manager Paul Bearer in the ring:

    The company brought out a number of active and retired stars who crossed paths with The Deadman during his 30 years in the ring. Following a video package, WWE chairman Vince McMahon introduced the man of the hour.

    While building up the "Final Farewell," WWE didn't outline exactly what was going to happen, leading fans to make their own guesses.

    The promotion isn't above using heavily hyped ceremonies as a prelude to a larger storyline, with Batista spoiling Ric Flair's 70th birthday in 2019 as one of the more recent examples. Perhaps this was how WWE would set the stage for one last Undertaker match.

    Instead, the night unfolded without any drama, and professional wrestling ended an era.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Reigns vs. McIntyre Was WWE at Its Best

      The Tribal Chief and The Scottish Warrior delivered in every way possible at Survivor Series

      Reigns vs. McIntyre Was WWE at Its Best
      WWE logo
      WWE

      Reigns vs. McIntyre Was WWE at Its Best

      Chris Roling
      via Bleacher Report

      Grading Survivor Series 📝

      ⚰️ Undertaker has one final farewell 🔥 McIntyre, Reigns put on a SHOW 📲 Full grades and recap in app

      Grading Survivor Series 📝
      WWE logo
      WWE

      Grading Survivor Series 📝

      Erik Beaston
      via Bleacher Report

      Survivor Series' Winners and Losers

      We review the superstars who came up big and not-so-big during tonight's PPV

      Survivor Series' Winners and Losers
      WWE logo
      WWE

      Survivor Series' Winners and Losers

      Kevin Berge
      via Bleacher Report

      Survivor Series' Top Highlights, Low Points

      We break down some of the great and worst moments from tonight's battle for brand supremacy

      Survivor Series' Top Highlights, Low Points
      WWE logo
      WWE

      Survivor Series' Top Highlights, Low Points

      Anthony Mango
      via Bleacher Report