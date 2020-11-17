Projecting The Undertaker's 'Final Farewell' Segment at WWE Survivor Series 2020

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

The Undertaker debuted at Survivor Series in 1990, so it's only appropriate that he would have his retirement ceremony at the same event 30 years later.

WWE announced this final farewell on November 6 but did not give us many details on what to expect during the pay-per-view.

We don't know if Taker will appear in character or as himself, Mark Calaway. We don't know if it will be a simple speech from The Deadman or a tribute show filled with appearances by legends. We don't really know anything at this point.

All we do know is whatever WWE does will be huge because The Undertaker has been one of the biggest stars for the past 30 years. If the company does one thing well, it's paying tribute to its own Superstars.

Let's look at some of the things we can expect from this segment at Sunday's Survivor Series.