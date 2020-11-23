3 Takeaways from Packers' Week 11 Loss

1 of 3

AJ Mast/Associated Press

When Valdes-Scantling hauled in a 47-yard pass from Rodgers on third down with 1:17 left in the game, the Packers appeared to flip the momentum in their favor.

The long completion was followed by a move down to the eight-yard-line and a game-tying field goal off the boot of Mason Crosby.

Valdes-Scantling was called on during the second play of overtime to get a first down, but he changed the game in the opposite direction instead with a fumble.

The giveaway at the 30-yard line allowed the Colts to get into position for Rodrigo Blankenship's game-winning field goal.

The fumble marked the end of a three-game run in which Valdes-Scantling developed into one of Rodgers' top options in the passing game.

In the last two games, the 26-year-old produced 202 receiving yards and three touchdowns. If you take away the 47-yard hook up with Rodgers, he had eight yards off two receptions on Sunday.

The combination of the overtime fumble and Allen Lazard coming back from injury could spark a decrease in numbers for Valdes-Scantling in the coming weeks.

Lazard only had two receptions for 18 yards on Sunday, but he should earn more targets as he works back to full health.