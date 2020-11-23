3 Takeaways from Packers' Week 11 LossNovember 23, 2020
3 Takeaways from Packers' Week 11 Loss
The Green Bay Packers' offense fell silent in the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday.
After scoring 28 first-half points, the Packers only mustered a field goal in the final two quarters and overtime of their 34-31 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.
The offensive struggles became more frustrating in the extra period, when Marquez Valdes-Scantling's fumble led to Indianapolis' game-winning field goal.
Green Bay did plenty of good things in the first 30 minutes, but those achievements will be overshadowed by the second-half struggles that dropped it a game behind the New Orleans Saints in the race for the NFC's first-round bye.
Marquez Valdes-Scantling Made 2 Game-Changing Plays
When Valdes-Scantling hauled in a 47-yard pass from Rodgers on third down with 1:17 left in the game, the Packers appeared to flip the momentum in their favor.
The long completion was followed by a move down to the eight-yard-line and a game-tying field goal off the boot of Mason Crosby.
Valdes-Scantling was called on during the second play of overtime to get a first down, but he changed the game in the opposite direction instead with a fumble.
The giveaway at the 30-yard line allowed the Colts to get into position for Rodrigo Blankenship's game-winning field goal.
The fumble marked the end of a three-game run in which Valdes-Scantling developed into one of Rodgers' top options in the passing game.
In the last two games, the 26-year-old produced 202 receiving yards and three touchdowns. If you take away the 47-yard hook up with Rodgers, he had eight yards off two receptions on Sunday.
The combination of the overtime fumble and Allen Lazard coming back from injury could spark a decrease in numbers for Valdes-Scantling in the coming weeks.
Lazard only had two receptions for 18 yards on Sunday, but he should earn more targets as he works back to full health.
Offense Stalled in 2nd Half
Before the Packers drove down the field to tie the game at 31-31, they put together unproductive second-half drives.
A pair of three-and-outs to start the third quarter allowed Indianapolis to work back into the game with two field goals and a touchdown.
Once the game was leveled at 28-28, the Packers fumbled the ensuing kickoff and allowed the Colts to take a three-point advantage.
Green Bay answered that with a series that stalled out at the Colts' 34-yard-line on an incomplete pass from Rodgers that was intended for Jamaal Williams.
The drive that led to Crosby's game-tying three-pointer lasted 10 plays and went 86 yards. The three second-half series before that gained 53 yards on 15 plays.
Indianapolis deserves credit for the defensive adjustments it made at halftime, but that still does not take blame away from the poor showing from Rodgers and the offense that led to the successful comeback attempt out of the home side.
Pressure on Philip Rivers Was Not Good Enough
Green Bay's defense allowed Philip Rivers to throw for eight yards per pass, 288 yards and three touchdowns.
The Packers produced five quarterback hits and a single sack against Indianapolis' strong offensive line.
The inability to break through in the trenches allowed the Colts to march down the field in the second half to score 17 points.
Rivers picked apart the Green Bay secondary through a handful of different weapons. No Colts wide receiver had more than three receptions on Sunday afternoon. Running back Jonathan Taylor was the only player with four catches.
Matt LaFleur's team needs to learn from Sunday's film to break down how to carve through other dominant offensive lines to prevent a lack of pressure from happening in the future.
If there is any good news about Sunday's loss it is that it does not count toward any playoff tiebreakers since it occurred against an AFC foe.
With the Chicago Bears up twice and the Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers left on the schedule, the Packers should have a good shot of gaining ground on the Saints while bolstering their NFC record.
Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.
Statistics obtained from ESPN.com.