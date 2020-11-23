Updated Rankings for Top Available 2020 NBA Free Agents

13 of 13

Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

Yogi Ferrell

Yogi Ferrell's playing time and three-point percentage have both gone down in each of the last three seasons, but the promise of his first two campaigns isn't that far in the past.

In 2016-17 and 2017-18, he averaged 10.2 points and shot 37.8 percent from three. Someone could sign the 27-year-old to be a third-string point guard in the hopes that that version is still in there.

John Henson

Believe it or not, John Henson is still on the right side of 30. Athletically, he should have some prime years left. And at nearly a decade of NBA service, he can provide veteran leadership and experience.

Sprinkled throughout his career are encouraging signs, including 2.0 blocks in 18.3 minutes per game in 2014-15 and a 35.5 three-point percentage in 2018-19 (on just 31 attempts, but still).

Nicolas Batum

Nicolas Batum's production fell off a cliff in 2019-20, but that could just have easily been a product of situation as a decline in talent.

The Charlotte Hornets were clearly turning the reins over to younger players last season, so Batum was relegated to only 22 appearances and 3.7 field-goal attempts per game. He'll turn 32 in December, but he should have a little left in the tank, especially with his body being spared much of a role in 2019-20.

For a team in need of some wing depth, it couldn't hurt to bring him in on a veteran-minimum deal.

Taj Gibson

Despite starting 56 of his 62 games with the New York Knicks last season, Taj Gibson played only 16.5 minutes per game. At his age (35), that amount of playing time makes sense. He just shouldn't have had those minutes against starters.

If a team wants him to play somewhere around 15-20 minutes per game off the bench, he can still provide some value as a rebounder and defender against backups.

Jared Dudley

Jared Dudley is probably done with roles bigger than the one he had for the champion Los Angeles Lakers last season (8.1 minutes per game over 45 appearances), but he can still bring value to a roster as a veteran leader.

He'll likely hit a few threes in a pinch too. In 2019-20, he was 18-of-42 from three (42.9 percent), bringing his career percentage up to 39.3. He's top-100 all-time in both career three-point percentage and career true shooting percentage.