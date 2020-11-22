Washington vs. Washington State Canceled After Cougars' Positive COVID-19 Tests

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

The Pac-12 announced the cancellation of the 2020 Apple Cup between Washington and Washington State.

This is the second straight game the Cougars are unable to play because of COVID-19-related reasons. Athletic director Pat Chun issued a statement:

"After assessing the overall status of our football program, we remain under the minimum threshold of 53 available scholarship student-athletes and cannot forecast a scenario that allows us to reach that threshold by the end of the week. Earlier today I communicated with President Schulz, Commissioner Scott and Washington Director of Athletics Jen Cohen our current situation. While this is another heartbreaking week for our football program, the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches and staff remains our top priority."

According to Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel, Washington and Washington State have a "strong desire" to reschedule the game given its rivalry status: "If there's a way to get it done, they will."

Huskies athletic director Jennifer Cohen confirmed the involved parties will "look into any opportunities to play it should there be an open date for both schools down the road." She added that Washington will look for a new opponent this week in the meantime.

According to ESPN's Kyle Bonagura and Adam Rittenberg, Washington has been unsuccessful so far in its attempt to schedule BYU as a replacement opponent.

This would be the first time since 1944 the schools haven't staged the Apple Cup. Washington owns a 74-32-6 edge all-time and was riding a seven-game winning streak entering 2020.

Washington sits second in the Pac-12 North at 2-0, while Washington State is in third at 1-1. Beyond allowing the schools to add another installment of their annual battle, this could have serious ramifications on the conference title race.

The Pac-12 title game is set for Dec. 18, with five more conference games a day later on Dec. 19. Perhaps Washington and Washington State can slot into that second date in the event both have been eliminated from the championship picture.