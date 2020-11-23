Biggest Winners and Losers After Wild 1st Free Agency Weekend

1 of 7

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Not that far removed from a trip to the Western Conference Finals, the Blazers have quietly put together an offseason that may just get them back to that stage.

The Blazers were smart to keep the core of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum together, and a healthy Jusuf Nurkic will do wonders for the team's offense. Adding wing defender Robert Covington via a trade with the Houston Rockets filled a major team need, as well.

While Portland didn't have any significant cap space to add a star, it's put together a collection of smart signings and set up future trades, all while staying under the luxury tax.

Giving Rodney Hood a two-year, $20.1 million deal was a smart investment. The 28-year-old wing averaged 11.0 points on 49.3 percent shooting from three in 21 games before an Achilles injury, one from which he's now almost a full calendar year removed.

The second year of his deal is non-guaranteed, which means the Blazers won't owe Hood any money past this season if he can't regain his pre-injury form. His salary could be used to match money in trades if necessary, essentially serving as an expiring contract.

Derrick Jones Jr., 23, is an athletic young option for Portland to use as its starting small forward or off its bench. His two-year, $19 million deal is also extremely tradeable should the Blazers want to move on.

Getting Carmelo Anthony back on a minimum deal should be great for the locker room, and taking a flier on 22-year-old Harry Giles III (who is younger than No. 8 overall pick Obi Toppin) as a reserve big was a no-brainer.

Trading for Enes Kanter (after he picked up a player option with the Boston Celtics) is a nice reunion given how well the 28-year-old played for Portland during the 2018-19 postseason.

A pass-first, veteran point guard behind Lillard is probably the only thing this roster needs. Portland now stands as one of the deepest and most talented teams in all of basketball.