AP College Football Poll 2020: Week 13 Rankings Unveiled for Top 25 Teams

The top teams in college football continue to separate themselves from the pack as seen in the latest Associated Press poll.

Ohio State survived a battle of Top 10 teams, while Alabama cruised to its seventh straight victory. Cincinnati and BYU also continued to shine as the non-Power Five teams try to earn spots in the College Football Playoff.

Here is the latest Top 25 heading into Week 13:

AP Poll

1. Alabama

2. Notre Dame

3. Ohio State

4. Clemson

5. Texas A&M

6. Florida

7. Cincinnati

8. BYU

9. Oregon

10. Miami (Florida)

11. Northwestern

12. Indiana

13. Georgia

14. Oklahoma

15. Iowa State

16. Coastal Carolina

17. Marshall

18. Wisconsin

19. USC

20. Texas

21. Oklahoma State

22. Auburn

23. UL Lafayette

24. Tulsa

25. North Carolina

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to play a significant role in the 2020 season, with top teams like Texas A&M and Clemson inactive this week because of outbreaks.

Clemson's game against Florida State was postponed at the last minute Saturday after "both teams' medical personnel were unable to mutually agree on moving forward with the game."

The Tigers are coming off a loss to Notre Dame and are still looking for opportunities to prove they are among the best teams in the country.

Alabama did just that, routing Kentucky 63-3. DeVonta Smith was the star in that one with nine catches for 144 yards and two touchdowns, keeping his dream of a Heisman Trophy alive after an outstanding start to the season.

It was enough to keep the Crimson Tide at No. 1 in the rankings.

Ohio State stayed at No. 3 in the polls after a tough win against Indiana, which proved it was worthy of its Top 10 ranking. Michael Penix Jr. totaled 491 passing yards and five touchdowns for the Hoosiers, connecting with Ty Fryfogle for three scores:

Justin Fields was still able to keep the Buckeyes undefeated with three total touchdowns (with three INTs) in the 42-35 win:

Indiana fell to No. 12 in the latest ranking.

Fellow Big Ten team Wisconsin also dropped out of the Top 10, falling to No. 18 after a 17-7 loss to Northwestern.

Graham Mertz threw three interceptions as the Badgers were unable to score in the second half. Meanwhile, Northwestern had just 24 rushing yards on 23 attempts but still escaped with a hard-fought win, improving to 5-0 and No. 11 in the AP poll.

The week was also big for programs outside the major conferences looking to prove they deserve playoff consideration.

Cincinnati improved to 8-0 with a 36-33 win over UCF, overcoming a fourth-quarter deficit in the team's closest game of the season. BYU moved to 9-0 with a 66-14 win over North Alabama, featuring four more touchdown passes for Zach Wilson.

"We want to have an opportunity to win a championship," Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell said after Saturday's game. "Every win gives us an opportunity to state our case."

The CFP committee will release its first rankings Tuesday, giving an early indication whether either Cincinnati or BYU has a real chance to compete for a title.

There will continue to be more drama in Week 13, including the Iron Bowl battle between Alabama and Auburn.