Amway College Football Poll 2020: Week 13 Rankings Unveiled for Top 25 Teams

With six more games featuring Top 25 teams being postponed or canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the college football slate was once again limited this weekend.

That said, there were a few games that helped shift the outlook of the nation.

Alabama remains unchallenged as the nation's top-ranked team, with Notre Dame, Ohio State, Clemson and Florida rounding out the Top Five.

Here is a look at how the remainder of the Amway Top 25 played out.

1. Alabama

2. Notre Dame

3. Ohio State

4. Clemson

5. Florida

6. Texas A&M

7. Cincinnati

8. BYU

9. Miami

10. Georgia

11. Oregon

12. Indiana

13. Northwestern

14. Oklahoma

15. Iowa State

16. Marshall

17. Coastal Carolina

18. USC

19. Auburn

20. Wisconsin

21. Texas

22. Oklahoma State

23. North Carolina

24. UL Lafayette

25. Tulsa

The weekend's two biggest games were provided by the Big Ten, with Ohio State escaping a challenge from Indiana and Northwestern continuing its surprising ascent with a win over Wisconsin.

Ohio State overcame three Justin Fields interceptions and a torrid fourth-quarter comeback to earn a 42-35 win over Indiana. The Hoosiers were down 42-21 before scoring two quick touchdowns in the fourth only to have their final two drives falter as they looked to cap off the comeback.

Michael Penix Jr. threw for 491 yards and five touchdowns against an interception, but Indiana was undone by three lost fumbles.

"We've got to figure out a way to close out games," Ohio State coach Ryan Day told reporters. "This is kind of the second week now we let a team hang around a little bit, and we've got to get that fixed. But [there were] so many great things in this game. Indiana is a good team, they're a top-10 team, so this was not easy."

Northwestern took advantage of five Wisconsin turnovers, four of which were by quarterback Graham Mertz, on its way to a 17-7 victory over the Badgers. The Wildcats largely played the field-position game in an ugly slugfest, winning despite gaining only 263 yards of total offense. Peyton Ramsey threw for 203 yards and two touchdowns, both coming in the first half.

Northwestern came into the week motivated by ESPN college football analyst Joey Galloway, who called the team "a bunch of Rece Davises running around" before Saturday's game.

"That really ticked our guys off," Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald told reporters. "We just use that as fuel in the engine. We have really good football players. We have a bunch of guys who are going to be potentially All-Big Ten, potentially All-American, potentially in the NFL. ... We have one bad year and it's like 19-whatever again."

Oklahoma was dominant in the week's other matchup of Top 25 opponents, rolling to a 41-13 win over rival Oklahoma State. The Sooners have rebounded with five straight wins since a disappointing 1-2 start.

The only notable upset of the week was Liberty falling 15-14 to North Carolina State, leading to Flames falling out of the Top 25.