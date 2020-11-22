Bowl Predictions 2020: College Football Playoff Predictions for Top Teams

0 of 3

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

The Ohio State Buckeyes are viewed as the front-runner to reach the College Football Playoff out of the Big Ten, but to follow through on that title, they need to play cleaner than they did on Saturday.

Ohio State eked out a seven-point win over the Indiana Hoosiers, who were down by 28 points early in the third quarter.

The top threat standing in the way of a playoff berth for Ryan Day's squad is now the Northwestern Wildcats, who emerged as the Big Ten West favorite with a win over the Wisconsin Badgers.

Northwestern is one of the outside playoff contenders that will be lurking beneath the top four over the coming weeks.

At the top of the rankings sit the Alabama Crimson Tide, who turned in yet another dominant performance in Week 12.

The other two primary playoff contenders did not suit up on Saturday. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish were on a natural bye week and the Clemson Tigers experienced a late postponement of their clash with the Florida State Seminoles.