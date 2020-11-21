    Gordon Hayward Thanks Celtics Fans in Twitter Thread After Joining Hornets

    Blake SchusterAnalyst IIINovember 21, 2020
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Boston Celtics' Gordon Hayward (20), Miami Heat's Tyler Herro, right front, and head coach Brad Stevens, left rear, all watch a shot attempt by Hayward during the second half of an NBA conference final playoff basketball game, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    Gordon Hayward acknowledged his departure from the Boston Celtics on Saturday.

    The small forward posted a short Twitter thread thanking the organization and its fans for welcoming him to the city and supporting him throughout his three-year stint:

    Agent Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that Hayward agreed to a four-year, $120 million contract with the Charlotte Hornets. Hayward opted out of the final year of his deal with Boston on Thursday.

    What started as a promising reunion between head coach Brad Stevens and the college star who helped elevate his status was quickly derailed when Hayward suffered a fractured tibia and dislocated ankle in his first game with Boston.

    The Celtics never quite reached the heights they hoped for when they signed Hayward, but he leaves the team having helped develop a contender in the Eastern Conference. Over three seasons, the 30-year-old averaged 13.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      GSW to Sign Brad Wanamaker

      Former Celtics guard reaches one-year, $2.25M deal to join Golden State (Woj)

      GSW to Sign Brad Wanamaker
      Boston Celtics logo
      Boston Celtics

      GSW to Sign Brad Wanamaker

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      Celtics Sign Tristan Thompson

      Free agent center reaches 2-yr, $19M deal with Boston (The Athletic)

      Celtics Sign Tristan Thompson
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Celtics Sign Tristan Thompson

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      Blazers Bring Back Melo

      Carmelo Anthony is finalizing a deal to return to Portland (Shams)

      Blazers Bring Back Melo
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Blazers Bring Back Melo

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Nuggets Re-Sign Millsap

      Free agent forward agrees to one-year, $10M deal with Denver (Shams)

      Nuggets Re-Sign Millsap
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Nuggets Re-Sign Millsap

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report