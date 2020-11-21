Gordon Hayward Thanks Celtics Fans in Twitter Thread After Joining Hornets

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Gordon Hayward acknowledged his departure from the Boston Celtics on Saturday.

The small forward posted a short Twitter thread thanking the organization and its fans for welcoming him to the city and supporting him throughout his three-year stint:

Agent Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that Hayward agreed to a four-year, $120 million contract with the Charlotte Hornets. Hayward opted out of the final year of his deal with Boston on Thursday.

What started as a promising reunion between head coach Brad Stevens and the college star who helped elevate his status was quickly derailed when Hayward suffered a fractured tibia and dislocated ankle in his first game with Boston.

The Celtics never quite reached the heights they hoped for when they signed Hayward, but he leaves the team having helped develop a contender in the Eastern Conference. Over three seasons, the 30-year-old averaged 13.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists.