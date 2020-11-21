Hawks' Updated Roster, Lineup After Rajon Rondo, Danilo Gallinari Contracts

John Amis/Associated Press

The Atlanta Hawks have crawled out from the early stages of their rebuild and reached the point where contending in the Eastern Conference is a realistic expectation.

That notion is supported by free-agent agreements with Danilo Gallinari and Rajon Rondo only days after the Hawks added big man Onyeka Okongwu in the NBA draft.

Rondo reportedly agreed to a two-year, $15 million deal, while Gallinari reportedly agreed for $61.5 million over three years.

Here's how that altered the roster:

PG: Trae Young, Rajon Rondo

SG: Kevin Huerter, DeAndre' Bembry

SF: Danilo Gallinari, De'Andre Hunter

PF: John Collins, Onyeka Okongwu

C: Clint Capela, Onyeka Okongwu

While Rondo will add a veteran—and two-time champion—presence, this is still Trae Young's offense to lead.

The addition of Gallinari may prove most beneficial. A 32-year-old combo guard who can move to the front court when needed, Gallinari shot 40.5 percent from behind the arc last season with the Oklahoma City Thunder while averaging 18.7 points per game.

Considering Atlanta scored 111.8 points per game last season (17th in the NBA), it certainly needs extra offense.

The Hawks finished 20-47 and dead last in the Southeast Division. They should be able to take a big step forward next season and challenge for a playoff spot alongside the Charlotte Hornets.

The retooled roster likely isn't enough for the Hawks to catch the Miami Heat atop the division, but the potential is there to close that gap sooner than later.