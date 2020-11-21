Browns to Host Up to 12K Fans vs. Eagles Despite COVID-19 Stay-at-Home Advisory

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns intend to host fans at FirstEnergy Stadium for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles despite Cuyahoga County officials issuing a stay-at-home advisory earlier this week.

Per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, a Browns spokesman confirmed the team plans to continue hosting up to 12,000 fans for games as they "continue to monitor the circumstances and remain flexible."

On Wednesday, the Cuyahoga County Board of Health announced a stay-at-home advisory through Dec. 17 because of "a dramatic increase" in COVID-19 cases throughout the county.

The announcement noted that Cuyahoga County hospital facilities have seen a positive coronavirus rate of 15 percent since November 13.

The Browns began this season hosting 6,000 fans for their first two home games. They received permission from Ohio governor Mike DeWine to increase that total to 12,000 fans for the rest of the season Oct. 5.

Cleveland (6-3) has two more home games remaining after Sunday, against the Baltimore Ravens on Dec. 14 and Pittsburgh Steelers on Jan. 3.