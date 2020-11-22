College Football Rankings: B/R’s Top 25 After Week 12

2 of 4

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

The Wisconsin Badgers enjoyed a blowout victory over Michigan a week ago following a long, COVID-19 related layoff.

They had their hangover a week later.

Coach Paul Chryst's team traveled to Chicago to take on No. 19 Northwestern on Saturday, and the Badgers left their offense back in Camp Randall in a shocking 17-7 loss in a game that shifted power in the Big Ten West.

There had been no indications redshirt freshman quarterback Graham Mertz and his unit would experience anything like what they did against the Wildcats.

Part of it was the smothering defensive effort by Northwestern, but there was zero rhythm all day for the 10th-ranked Wisconsin team that didn't look anything like it belonged anywhere near the Top 10. They managed 366 total yards, but every time something got going, a self-inflicted wound ended it.

The Badgers came into the game with no interceptions all year, but Mertz threw three of them against Northwestern. On top of that, an ugly trend continued for Wisconsin, as it lost two more fumbles to bring its total to five this year.

Five turnovers was more than enough to keep the momentum in Northwestern's corner, and the undefeated Wildcats took over Indiana's spot as the early-season Big Ten big surprise. The Hoosiers were more than game in their 42-35 loss to Ohio State, but they now have a blemish on their record.

So does Wisconsin, and an early season that started with so much promise now stares at question marks galore as the offense has to find a way to regain the form that excited Big Ten fans about the conference's prospects to have two College Football Playoff contenders.

That's out of the question now for the Badgers, who need to get Mertz back on track in a hurry with a game against an improving Minnesota team looming next week.

Only one of Wisconsin's 17 drives wound up in a score, and only two went for more than 42 yards. Along with the five turnovers, there were four three-and-outs, too. This was bad offensive football all the way around, and now the Badgers are on the outside looking in at the conference championship picture.