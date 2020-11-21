    UCLA's Dorian Thompson-Robinson Out vs. Oregon 'For Reasons Out of My Control'

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 21, 2020

    UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson runs the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against California in Los Angeles, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. UCLA won 34-10. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)
    Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

    UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson won't play in Saturday's game at Oregon.

    Per Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports and The Athletic, Thompson-Robinson's absence will be due to contact tracing related to COVID-19 testing, but he didn't test positive for the virus.

    Thompson-Robinson tweeted Saturday morning that he would miss the game "for reasons out of my control."

    Thompson-Robinson has been the Bruins' starting quarterback since last season, and he also split reps with Wilton Speight during his freshman campaign in 2018.

    Feldman noted UCLA is "expected" to be without roughly 10 players against the Ducks because of contact tracing.

    Per Ben Bolch of the Los Angeles Times, UCLA announced three positive COVID-19 tests among athletic support staff and two positive tests in the athletic department, "one of which was verified as a false positive and another awaiting confirmation PCR testing."

    Jon Wilner of the Bay Area News Group reported Friday that the Bruins received clearance to travel to Eugene for this game.

    Thompson-Robinson, a junior, has started both of UCLA's games this season. Head coach Chip Kelly will likely turn to redshirt freshman Chase Griffin as his starting quarterback against the Ducks.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      UCLA Football: 3 bold predictions vs. Oregon in Week 12

      UCLA Football: 3 bold predictions vs. Oregon in Week 12
      UCLA Football logo
      UCLA Football

      UCLA Football: 3 bold predictions vs. Oregon in Week 12

      Saturday Blitz
      via Saturday Blitz

      No. 4 Clemson-FSU Postponed

      Both teams' medical staff were 'unable to mutually agree on moving forward with the game'

      No. 4 Clemson-FSU Postponed
      College Football logo
      College Football

      No. 4 Clemson-FSU Postponed

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech Players to Wear Masks During Play After COVID Mandate

      Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech Players to Wear Masks During Play After COVID Mandate
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech Players to Wear Masks During Play After COVID Mandate

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Oregon vs. UCLA odds, line: 2020 college football picks, Week 12 predictions from proven computer model

      Oregon vs. UCLA odds, line: 2020 college football picks, Week 12 predictions from proven computer model
      UCLA Football logo
      UCLA Football

      Oregon vs. UCLA odds, line: 2020 college football picks, Week 12 predictions from proven computer model

      CBSSports.com
      via CBSSports.com