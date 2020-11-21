UCLA's Dorian Thompson-Robinson Out vs. Oregon 'For Reasons Out of My Control'

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson won't play in Saturday's game at Oregon.

Per Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports and The Athletic, Thompson-Robinson's absence will be due to contact tracing related to COVID-19 testing, but he didn't test positive for the virus.

Thompson-Robinson tweeted Saturday morning that he would miss the game "for reasons out of my control."

Thompson-Robinson has been the Bruins' starting quarterback since last season, and he also split reps with Wilton Speight during his freshman campaign in 2018.

Feldman noted UCLA is "expected" to be without roughly 10 players against the Ducks because of contact tracing.

Per Ben Bolch of the Los Angeles Times, UCLA announced three positive COVID-19 tests among athletic support staff and two positive tests in the athletic department, "one of which was verified as a false positive and another awaiting confirmation PCR testing."

Jon Wilner of the Bay Area News Group reported Friday that the Bruins received clearance to travel to Eugene for this game.

Thompson-Robinson, a junior, has started both of UCLA's games this season. Head coach Chip Kelly will likely turn to redshirt freshman Chase Griffin as his starting quarterback against the Ducks.