Lakers Rumors: Bogdan Bogdanovic Being Pursued; Hawks 'Considered Favorites'

Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers may have another trick up their sleeve in free agency, as Bogdan Bogdanovic is reportedly on their radar.

Per The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, the Lakers are making a push for Bogdanovic, but the Atlanta Hawks are "considered the favorites" to land the 28-year-old restricted free agent.



Bogdanovic had an eventful week before the start of free agency Friday. He was initially part of a proposed sign-and-trade deal between the Sacramento Kings and Milwaukee Bucks, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Two days later, Sam Amick of The Athletic reported that deal was "in peril" because Bogdanovic never agreed to a contract that would have facilitated the trade.

On Thursday, Marc Stein of the New York Times reported the NBA opened an investigation into the reported agreement between the Kings and Bucks because it "included names of several players in the proposed trade and thus suggested a contract was set with Bogdanovic—nearly four days before the start of free agency."

If the Lakers are going to pursue Bogdanovic, it would likely have to come via a sign-and-trade deal because their cap situation is up in the air until unrestricted free agent Anthony Davis makes a decision.

Wojnarowski reported Friday that Davis will "wait at least through Thanksgiving" to sign, but he's "on course" to remain in Los Angeles.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Hawks started free agency with the most cap space of any team, per Basketball Reference, and could theoretically sign Bogdanovic without having to work out a trade agreement.

The Kings do have the right to match any offer he receives as a restricted free agent, but their reported willingness to move him to Milwaukee at least suggests they might not want to carry his salary.