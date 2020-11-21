Celtics Rumors: Latest on James Harden Trade, Jayson Tatum and Gordon Hayward

0 of 3

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Danny Ainge and the rest of the Boston Celtics front office are putting in long hours these days.

The franchise has already been at the epicenter of a three-team deal that shipped Enes Kanter off to Portland and brought in three new rookies through the draft.

THe biggest decisions and moves are still yet to come, though. With Gordon Hayward opting out of his player option for next season he has become one of the biggest prizes in the free agency class. Big news may be on the way on the Jayson Tatum front. And, of course, every team has some involvement with the James Harden rumors.

Here's a round-up of the latest rumors surrounding those three storylines.