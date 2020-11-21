JaMychal Green, Nuggets Agree to 2-Year, $15M Contract

JaMychal Green, Nuggets Agree to 2-Year, $15M ContractNovember 21, 2020
The Denver Nuggets reportedly signed veteran forward JaMychal Green to a two-year contract in free agency Saturday.
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the deal is worth $15 million and has a player option for the second season.
Green, 30, spent parts of the past two seasons as a key bench player for the Los Angeles Clippers after previous stints with the San Antonio Spurs and Memphis Grizzlies.
Last season, Green appeared in 63 games, coming off the bench in all but one of them. In 20.7 minutes per contest, he averaged 6.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.5 three-pointers while shooting 42.9 percent from the field and 38.7 percent from deep.
McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer"
Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA
The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season
Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors
Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season
Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle
Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear
29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points
Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami
Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll
Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year
Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine
LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books
Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka
LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album
Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February
Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph
Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks
Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans
ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes
Green's greatest success came in Memphis, where he spent parts of five seasons. His most productive campaign was 2017-18 when he started 54 of the 55 games he appeared in and averaged a career-high 10.3 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists.
With Green departing, the Clippers have lost much of their frontcourt depth from last season, as reigning Sixth Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell has reportedly signed with the rival Los Angeles Lakers as well.
In an effort to soften the blow, the Clippers have reportedly re-signed both Marcus Morris and Patrick Patterson.
As a member of the Nuggets, Green will add to Denver's impressive depth. Since Paul Millsap is a free agent, Green's current role looks to be that of a backup to center Nikola Jokic and power forward Michael Porter Jr.
Green is joining a Nuggets team that is coming off an appearance in the Western Conference Finals after shocking his former team, the Clippers, in the second round of the playoffs last season.
Although he figures to come off the bench for the most part, Green showed that he could be an effective starter in Memphis, meaning Denver can feel comfortable about inserting him into the starting lineup if need be.
Potential Landing Spots for John Wall 🔮
The Wizards star asked for a trade, so we take a look at the best fits ➡️