JaMychal Green, Nuggets Agree to 2-Year, $15M Contract

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Denver Nuggets reportedly signed veteran forward JaMychal Green to a two-year contract in free agency Saturday.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the deal is worth $15 million and has a player option for the second season.

Green, 30, spent parts of the past two seasons as a key bench player for the Los Angeles Clippers after previous stints with the San Antonio Spurs and Memphis Grizzlies.

Last season, Green appeared in 63 games, coming off the bench in all but one of them. In 20.7 minutes per contest, he averaged 6.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.5 three-pointers while shooting 42.9 percent from the field and 38.7 percent from deep.

Video Play Button McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer" Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes Right Arrow Icon

Green's greatest success came in Memphis, where he spent parts of five seasons. His most productive campaign was 2017-18 when he started 54 of the 55 games he appeared in and averaged a career-high 10.3 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

With Green departing, the Clippers have lost much of their frontcourt depth from last season, as reigning Sixth Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell has reportedly signed with the rival Los Angeles Lakers as well.

In an effort to soften the blow, the Clippers have reportedly re-signed both Marcus Morris and Patrick Patterson.

As a member of the Nuggets, Green will add to Denver's impressive depth. Since Paul Millsap is a free agent, Green's current role looks to be that of a backup to center Nikola Jokic and power forward Michael Porter Jr.

Green is joining a Nuggets team that is coming off an appearance in the Western Conference Finals after shocking his former team, the Clippers, in the second round of the playoffs last season.

Although he figures to come off the bench for the most part, Green showed that he could be an effective starter in Memphis, meaning Denver can feel comfortable about inserting him into the starting lineup if need be.