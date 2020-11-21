    JaMychal Green, Nuggets Agree to 2-Year, $15M Contract

    Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistNovember 21, 2020
    Alerted 7h ago in the B/R App

    Los Angeles Clippers forward JaMychal Green shoots during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    The Denver Nuggets reportedly signed veteran forward JaMychal Green to a two-year contract in free agency Saturday.

    According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the deal is worth $15 million and has a player option for the second season.

    Green, 30, spent parts of the past two seasons as a key bench player for the Los Angeles Clippers after previous stints with the San Antonio Spurs and Memphis Grizzlies.

    Last season, Green appeared in 63 games, coming off the bench in all but one of them. In 20.7 minutes per contest, he averaged 6.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.5 three-pointers while shooting 42.9 percent from the field and 38.7 percent from deep.

    1. McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer"

    2. Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA

    3. The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season

    4. Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors

    5. Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season

    6. Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle

    7. Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear

    8. 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points

    9. Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami

    10. Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll

    11. Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year

    12. Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine

    13. LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books

    14. Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka

    15. LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album

    16. Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February

    17. Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph

    18. Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks

    19. Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans

    20. ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes

    Right Arrow Icon

    Green's greatest success came in Memphis, where he spent parts of five seasons. His most productive campaign was 2017-18 when he started 54 of the 55 games he appeared in and averaged a career-high 10.3 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

    With Green departing, the Clippers have lost much of their frontcourt depth from last season, as reigning Sixth Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell has reportedly signed with the rival Los Angeles Lakers as well.

    In an effort to soften the blow, the Clippers have reportedly re-signed both Marcus Morris and Patrick Patterson.

    As a member of the Nuggets, Green will add to Denver's impressive depth. Since Paul Millsap is a free agent, Green's current role looks to be that of a backup to center Nikola Jokic and power forward Michael Porter Jr.

    Green is joining a Nuggets team that is coming off an appearance in the Western Conference Finals after shocking his former team, the Clippers, in the second round of the playoffs last season.

    Although he figures to come off the bench for the most part, Green showed that he could be an effective starter in Memphis, meaning Denver can feel comfortable about inserting him into the starting lineup if need be.

    Related

      Potential Landing Spots for John Wall 🔮

      The Wizards star asked for a trade, so we take a look at the best fits ➡️

      Potential Landing Spots for John Wall 🔮
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Potential Landing Spots for John Wall 🔮

      Grant Hughes
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Pelicans to Sign Steven Adams

      OKC sending the center to NOLA in exchange for Denver’s 2023 1st-round pick and two 2nd-rounders

      Report: Pelicans to Sign Steven Adams
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Pelicans to Sign Steven Adams

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Lakers Eyeing Marc Gasol

      Free-agent big man has 'emerged' as a target for Los Angeles (Stein)

      Report: Lakers Eyeing Marc Gasol
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Lakers Eyeing Marc Gasol

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Bertans Gets $80M from Wizards

      Free-agent forward goes back to Washington on 5-yr, $80M deal (Woj)

      Report: Bertans Gets $80M from Wizards
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Bertans Gets $80M from Wizards

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report