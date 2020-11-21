Knicks Rumors: Latest Buzz on Gordon Hayward Pursuit, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

0 of 1

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The 2020 NBA free agency market may not have many marquee names outside of Anthony Davis, but it has been anything but boring since the games began on Friday night.

Once the clock struck 6 p.m. eastern, the deals starting coming in hot and heavy.

And surprisingly, there were some players that got copious amounts of cash.

The biggest winner of opening night had to be Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox, who signed a five-year supermax extension that could net him up to $196 million.

Montrezl Harrell surprised a lot of people by taking a two-year, $19 million deal to leave the Los Angeles Clippers to join crosstown rival Los Angeles Lakers.

In contrast, the Clippers may have overspent to keep Marcus Morris on a four-year, $64 million deal.

The first night was a blur, but there was very little action by the New York Knicks.

So far, they've signed Alec Burks to a one-year, $6 million contract and are exercising patience moving forward.

According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, the Knicks have $40 million in salary cap space and they remain interested in potentially using it to land Gordon Hayward.

But here's the rub: the Indiana Pacers seem to be his first choice and they are continuing to explore sign-and-trade options.

Hayward officially opted out of the last year of his contract, which was worth $34 million.

That's a lot of money to leave on the table, so it stands to reason that he's got a sense of the market and knows that there is a longer term deal waiting for him.

But is New York willing to give him that?

SNY's Ian Begley reports that the Knicks are hesitant to offer any long-term deals this offseason, which could mean that they won't put a four-year deal on the table for Hayward.

They are also coming in with lower figures than Indiana, who remain Hayward's preferred destination and are leaning towards a four-year, $100 million offer after a sign-and-trade.

But Hayward likes the idea of playing for head coach Tom Thibodeau and that might sway New York off it's unwillingness to go beyond a two-year contract and keep them in the running, reports NYT's Stein.

The Atlanta Hawks already spent some of their cap space Danilo Gallinari to the tune of three-years, $61.5 million. They still have $26 million left to spend, but that's not enough to sign Hayward.

That makes it a two-way race between the Knicks and Pacers, with the odds leaning more in favor of the latter.

Hayward averaged 17.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists last season for the Celtics. His time in Boston was marred with a litany of injuries, keeping him for realizing the same level of success he had with the Utah Jazz that resulted in an All Star nod.

For the former Butler standout to get back to an All Star level, it may come down to choosing the right team this offseason.