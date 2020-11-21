NBA Free Agency 2020: Rumors, Predictions for Gordon Hayward, Serge Ibaka, More

0 of 3

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Gordon Hayward could be playing for a team based in Indiana for the first time since his collegiate days at Butler.

Hayward is reportedly interested in making a move to the Indiana Pacers after declining his player option with the Boston Celtics for the 2020-21 NBA season.

The opt out immediately made Hayward one of the most coveted players on the free-agent market.

Fred VanVleet has long been viewed as one of the top available unrestricted free agents. Some may see him as the best player on the market with Anthony Davis expected to remain with the Los Angeles Lakers.

VanVleet and Toronto Raptors teammate Serge Ibaka have yet to re-sign, or land elsewhere, which makes them the most watched duo at the moment.

Where VanVleet and Ibaka land could dictate the pecking order in the Eastern Conference. Toronto, Milwaukee, Boston and Brooklyn are among the franchises looking to lay claim to the title of top contender in the conference.