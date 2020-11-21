NBA Free Agency 2020: Rumors, Predictions for Gordon Hayward, Serge Ibaka, More

NBA Free Agency 2020: Rumors, Predictions for Gordon Hayward, Serge Ibaka, MoreNovember 21, 2020
Gordon Hayward could be playing for a team based in Indiana for the first time since his collegiate days at Butler.
Hayward is reportedly interested in making a move to the Indiana Pacers after declining his player option with the Boston Celtics for the 2020-21 NBA season.
The opt out immediately made Hayward one of the most coveted players on the free-agent market.
Fred VanVleet has long been viewed as one of the top available unrestricted free agents. Some may see him as the best player on the market with Anthony Davis expected to remain with the Los Angeles Lakers.
VanVleet and Toronto Raptors teammate Serge Ibaka have yet to re-sign, or land elsewhere, which makes them the most watched duo at the moment.
Where VanVleet and Ibaka land could dictate the pecking order in the Eastern Conference. Toronto, Milwaukee, Boston and Brooklyn are among the franchises looking to lay claim to the title of top contender in the conference.
Gordon Hayward
According to Stadium and The Athletic's Shams Charania, Hayward is "fully focused and wants to sign with the Pacers."
Charania also mentioned a return to Boston not being completely out of the question and that the Charlotte Hornets "expressed interest" in the shooting guard.
Marc Stein of the New York Times reiterated on Friday that Hayward's "preferred destination" is Indiana, but a sign-and-trade deal is required for a long-term contract to get done.
Stein also reported that the New York Knicks still are intrigued by landing Hayward, but at a lower salary number than Indiana.
In 125 games with the Celtics, Hayward averaged 13.9 points per game, which was a two-point drop off from his seven-year tenure in Utah.
If he remains healthy for next season and beyond, Hayward should improve on those totals whether he is in Indiana or somewhere else.
If he goes to the Pacers, they would form their own "Big Three" with Hayward, Malcolm Brogdon and Victor Oladipo.
That potential trio would not vault Indiana to the top of the East, but it would put the Pacers in a better spot to challenge the Raptors, Bucks, Celtics and Nets.
New York would be an intriguing destination for Hayward since he would be the top player on that roster, but the Knicks are much further away from challenging for a title than the Pacers and Celtics.
Prediction: Hayward lands with the Pacers.
Serge Ibaka
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted there is plenty of interest in Serge Ibaka among contenders.
Wojnarowski also reported that the Raptors "have strong interest" in bringing back the forward on top of the "aggressive early pursuit" from contenders in the East and West.
Ibaka is coming off a season in which he produced a career best in points per game at 15.4. He also averaged 8.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest for the Raptors.
The 31-year-old has been a valuable piece on both ends of the court during Toronto's reign at and near the top of the East.
Losing Ibaka would be a tough blow to the Raptors, but they proved last season they could succeed after a much larger free-agent departure in Kawhi Leonard.
Ibaka teased on Twitter on Friday that he was going somewhere to presumably have negotiations.
Brooklyn would be an intriguing fit for Ibaka since it needs to build more experience around Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.
The Nets already made one veteran addition with Landry Shamet coming over in a trade with the Los Angeles Clippers.
If they could lure Ibaka away from one of their top contenders, it would be viewed as a massive victory before the 2020-21 season begins.
Just because Toronto lost out on a top free agent last offseason does not mean it will be in the same position now. Ibaka is an important cog in the Raptors machine and they should do everything possible to bring him back.
Prediction: Ibaka considers interest from elsewhere, but re-signs with Toronto.
Fred VanVleet
The Raptors face a tougher and much more expensive decision when it comes to keeping VanVleet on their roster.
According to Rogers Sportsnet's Michael Grange, VanVleet "will meet" with Toronto and other interested parties on Saturday in the Chicago area.
If Davis remains with the Lakers as expected and Hayward is set on joining Indiana, VanVleet would be the top free agent available.
The New York Knicks are one of the teams that make most sense to lure VanVleet away from Toronto with an abundance of cap space and a need to land a marquee free agent.
However, the downfall to New York bringing in any big-name signing is its inability to contend for a title, or even a playoff berth, in the coming years.
VanVleet could be sold on being one of the players that turns that project around, or he could go back to a team that is already positioned to win a title.
Toronto's chances of winning a second NBA Finals in three years would increase significantly with VanVleet leading the point.
With Kyle Lowry getting older, the Raptors could use this offseason to lock in a franchise cornerstone for the long term.
A few other suitors should emerge to chase after VanVleet's signature, but it would be wise of him to negotiate a new deal with Toronto as another title quest looms.
Prediction: Toronto fends off competition to re-sign VanVleet.
