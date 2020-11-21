    Blake Griffin Trade Rumors: Nuggets Sign-and-Trade 'Definitely Not Happening'

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorNovember 21, 2020

    Detroit Pistons' Blake Griffin, right, drives against San Antonio Spurs' Trey Lyles during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)
    Darren Abate/Associated Press

    The Denver Nuggets will not be pursuing a sign-and-trade deal with the Detroit Pistons for power forward Blake Griffin, per Mike Singer of the Denver Post.

    "That's definitely not happening," a Nuggets source told Singer on Friday.

    Speculation about a potential deal occurred on Twitter. John Hollinger of The Athletic notably tweeted that Detroit's deals for Denver forward Jerami Grant and center Mason Plumlee earlier in the day were "enough" for the Pistons and Nuggets to hypothetically pull off a sign-and-trade for Griffin.

    The 31-year-old forward averaged 15.5 points and 4.7 rebounds per contest during an injury-shorted 2019-20 season that lasted just 18 games. The six-time All-Star and five-time All-NBA team member averaged 24.5 points and 7.5 boards per game the year before en route to leading the Pistons to the NBA playoffs.

    Griffin signed a five-year, $171.1 million contract with the Los Angeles Clippers in 2017, per Spotrac, and was traded to Detroit in January 2018. He's due nearly $36.6 million in base salary in 2020-21 and holds a roughly $39.0 million player option for 2021-22.

                               

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Video Play Button
