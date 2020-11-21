College Football Rankings 2020: Overview of Week 12 Standings for NCAA's Top 25

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

This week’s top-25 college football polls featured little movement after a weekend with few upsets and more than half of the teams either idle or out due to COVID-related roster issues.

Three games featuring ranked teams this weekend—Marshall-Charlotte, Louisiana-Central Arkansas, and Texas A&M Ole Miss have been postponed as well, but at least for now, the rest of the teams will be in action.

The two biggest are in the Big Ten, with No. 3 Ohio State facing off against No. 9 Indiana and No. 10 Wisconsin taking on No. 19 Northwestern. But don’t sleep on the other ranked matchup: No. 14 Oklahoma State vs. No. 18 Oklahoma; there won’t be any shortage of offensive fireworks in that one.



Ahead of the games, take a look at this week’s polls:



Associated Press Poll

1. Alabama (6-0)

2. Notre Dame (8-0)

3. Ohio State (3-0)

4. Clemson (7-1)

5. Texas A&M (5-1)

6. Florida (5-1)

7. Cincinnati (7-0)

8. BYU (8-0)

9. Indiana (4-0)

10. Wisconsin (2-0)

11. Oregon (2-0)

12. Miami (7-1)

13. Georgia (4-2)

14. Oklahoma State (5-1)

T15. Marshall (7-0)

T15. Coastal Carolina (7-0)

17. Iowa State (5-2)

18. Oklahoma (5-2)

19. Northwestern (4-0)

20. USC (2-0)

21. Liberty (8-0)

22. Texas (5-2)

23. Auburn (4-2)

24. Louisiana (7-1)

25. Tulsa (4-1)

USA Today Coaches Poll

1. Alabama

2. Notre Dame

3. Ohio State

4. Clemson

5. Florida

6. Texas A&M

7. Cincinnati

8. BYU

9. Miami

10. Indiana

11. Georgia

12. Wisconsin

13. Oregon

14. Oklahoma State

15. Marshall

16. Iowa State

17. Oklahoma

18. Coastal Carolina

19. USC

20. Northwestern

21. Auburn

22. Liberty

23. Texas

24. North Carolina (6-2)

25. Louisiana



Analysis:

Although it would already be hard enough to surpass Tulsa’s come-from-behind double-overtime win against Tulane, it’s not likely we’ll see many shocking upsets this weekend. Alabama, Clemson and Florida are all massive favorites over porous teams, and even Ohio State is a 21-point favorite against Indiana.

The Hoosiers have been able to string together an impressive series of wins, but the Buckeyes are a different beast altogether. Heisman candidate Justin Fields has thrown as many touchdowns (11) as he has incompletions, and OSU is averaging a whopping 208 yards per game on the ground.

Elsewhere in the Big Ten, Wisconsin faces its toughest test yet with Northwestern on the docket. The Wildcats’ offense isn’t exactly lighting the world on fire, but their defense has only allowed 56 points over the course of four games. Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz was dominant in Wisconsin’s season-opening win over Illinois, but UW’s running game stole the show in a crushing 49-11 win over Michigan. Wisconsin’s defense has allowed just 18 points in two games, so it could be tough sledding for both of these offenses.

The last of the three ranked rumbles pits bitter in-state rivals Oklahoma and Oklahoma State for an inside track to the Big 12 Championship game. After losing two straight earlier in the season, OU has racked up four consecutive wins. But a loss to the Cowboys would end any hopes of a New Year’s Six appearance because the Sooners already trail No. 17 Iowa State by a game and lost the tiebreaker when the teams met earlier this season. Oklahoma State, which earlier this season had hopes of a College Football Playoff appearance, has struggled to find consistent quarterback play and could be without preseason All-American running back Chuba Hubbard due to injury. The “Bedlam” game is always full of surprises, and it’d be silly to expect we won’t see some this year.



