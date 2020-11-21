    College Football Rankings 2020: Overview of Week 12 Standings for NCAA's Top 25

    Keegan PopeContributor IIINovember 21, 2020

    Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) throws under pressure from Kansas defensive lineman Kenean Caldwell (97) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
    Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

    This week’s top-25 college football polls featured little movement after a weekend with few upsets and more than half of the teams either idle or out due to COVID-related roster issues. 

    Three games featuring ranked teams this weekend—Marshall-Charlotte, Louisiana-Central Arkansas, and Texas A&M Ole Miss have been postponed as well, but at least for now, the rest of the teams will be in action. 

    The two biggest are in the Big Ten, with No. 3 Ohio State facing off against No. 9 Indiana and No. 10 Wisconsin taking on No. 19 Northwestern. But don’t sleep on the other ranked matchup: No. 14 Oklahoma State vs. No. 18 Oklahoma; there won’t be any shortage of offensive fireworks in that one.

    Ahead of the games, take a look at this week’s polls:

    Associated Press Poll

    1. Alabama (6-0)

    2. Notre Dame (8-0)

    3. Ohio State (3-0)

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    4. Clemson (7-1)

    5. Texas A&M (5-1)

    6. Florida (5-1)

    7. Cincinnati (7-0)

    8. BYU (8-0)

    9. Indiana (4-0)

    10. Wisconsin (2-0)

    11. Oregon (2-0)

    12. Miami (7-1)

    13. Georgia (4-2)

    14. Oklahoma State (5-1)

    T15. Marshall (7-0)

    T15. Coastal Carolina (7-0)

    17. Iowa State (5-2)

    18. Oklahoma (5-2)

    19. Northwestern (4-0)

    20. USC (2-0)

    21. Liberty (8-0)

    22. Texas (5-2)

    23. Auburn (4-2)

    24. Louisiana (7-1)

    25. Tulsa (4-1)

          

    USA Today Coaches Poll

    1. Alabama

    2. Notre Dame

    3. Ohio State 

    4. Clemson

    5. Florida

    6. Texas A&M 

    7. Cincinnati 

    8. BYU

    9. Miami

    10. Indiana

    11. Georgia

    12. Wisconsin

    13. Oregon

    14. Oklahoma State

    15. Marshall

    16. Iowa State

    17. Oklahoma

    18. Coastal Carolina

    19. USC

    20. Northwestern

    21. Auburn

    22. Liberty 

    23. Texas

    24. North Carolina (6-2)

    25. Louisiana


    Analysis:

    Although it would already be hard enough to surpass Tulsa’s come-from-behind double-overtime win against Tulane, it’s not likely we’ll see many shocking upsets this weekend. Alabama, Clemson and Florida are all massive favorites over porous teams, and even Ohio State is a 21-point favorite against Indiana. 

    The Hoosiers have been able to string together an impressive series of wins, but the Buckeyes are a different beast altogether. Heisman candidate Justin Fields has thrown as many touchdowns (11) as he has incompletions, and OSU is averaging a whopping 208 yards per game on the ground. 

    Elsewhere in the Big Ten, Wisconsin faces its toughest test yet with Northwestern on the docket. The Wildcats’ offense isn’t exactly lighting the world on fire, but their defense has only allowed 56 points over the course of four games. Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz was dominant in Wisconsin’s season-opening win over Illinois, but UW’s running game stole the show in a crushing 49-11 win over Michigan. Wisconsin’s defense has allowed just 18 points in two games, so it could be tough sledding for both of these offenses. 

    The last of the three ranked rumbles pits bitter in-state rivals Oklahoma and Oklahoma State for an inside track to the Big 12 Championship game. After losing two straight earlier in the season, OU has racked up four consecutive wins. But a loss to the Cowboys would end any hopes of a New Year’s Six appearance because the Sooners already trail No. 17 Iowa State by a game and lost the tiebreaker when the teams met earlier this season. Oklahoma State, which earlier this season had hopes of a College Football Playoff appearance, has struggled to find consistent quarterback play and could be without preseason All-American running back Chuba Hubbard due to injury. The “Bedlam” game is always full of surprises, and it’d be silly to expect we won’t see some this year. 
        

    Follow Keegan on Twitter @ByKeeganPope.  

     

    Related

      No. 4 Clemson-FSU Postponed

      Both teams' medical staff were 'unable to mutually agree on moving forward with the game'

      No. 4 Clemson-FSU Postponed
      College Football logo
      College Football

      No. 4 Clemson-FSU Postponed

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Sitting Rattler was boldest move of season

      Sitting Rattler was boldest move of season
      Oklahoma Sooners Football logo
      Oklahoma Sooners Football

      Sitting Rattler was boldest move of season

      Rivals
      via Rivals

      Brady Quinn: Bedlam comes down to Spencer Rattler

      Brady Quinn: Bedlam comes down to Spencer Rattler
      Oklahoma Sooners Football logo
      Oklahoma Sooners Football

      Brady Quinn: Bedlam comes down to Spencer Rattler

      OUInsider
      via OUInsider

      OU football: Wide receiver Cale Cabbiness, grandson of Billy Tubbs and son of Sooner walk-on Carl Cabbiness, will don orange in Bedlam

      OU football: Wide receiver Cale Cabbiness, grandson of Billy Tubbs and son of Sooner walk-on Carl Cabbiness, will don orange in Bedlam
      Oklahoma Sooners Football logo
      Oklahoma Sooners Football

      OU football: Wide receiver Cale Cabbiness, grandson of Billy Tubbs and son of Sooner walk-on Carl Cabbiness, will don orange in Bedlam

      Caleb McCourry
      via OU Daily