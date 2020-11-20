    Bulls News: Garrett Temple Agrees to 1-Year, $5M Contract with Chicago

    The Chicago Bulls added some depth to their backcourt Friday when they signed Garrett Temple to a one-year, $5 million contract, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski

    Wojnarowski previously reported the Brooklyn Nets declined Temple's option for the 2020-21 campaign, which made him a free agent. 

    Temple is 34 years old and should provide veteran leadership for a Bulls squad that features a number of young and promising pieces trying to put it together and potentially make a playoff run under new coach Billy Donovan.

    The journeyman has played for the Houston Rockets, Sacramento Kings, San Antonio Spurs, Milwaukee Bucks, Charlotte Bobcats, Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies and Nets in a career that dates back to 2009-10.

    He turned in arguably the best individual season of his career in 2019-20 for Brooklyn when he averaged 10.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game as a scoring spark who both started and came off the bench at different times throughout the campaign.

    Temple was also solid during the Nets' playoff series against the Toronto Raptors and averaged 12.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game in defeat.

    Look for the LSU product to provide a stabilizing presence off the bench in Chicago when players such as Coby White, Zach LaVine and Tomas Satoransky are not running the offense.

