    NBA Rumors: Hornets Expected to 'Make a Push' for Gordon Hayward in Free Agency

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistNovember 20, 2020

    Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward (20) handles the ball during the first half of an NBA conference final playoff basketball game against the Miami Heat on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    LaMelo Ball may not be the only notable player the Charlotte Hornets add this offseason.

    According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the team is "expected to make a push to land Gordon Hayward in free agency." Scotto noted Hayward almost joined the Hornets in 2014 as a restricted free agent and signed an offer sheet with them, although the Utah Jazz eventually matched it.

                

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

