    Vince Carter: Hawks Expect to Sign 2 of Bogdanovic, Gallinari, Rondo, Harris

    The Atlanta Hawks are poised to have more financial flexibility than almost any other team in NBA free agency, and they reportedly won't be afraid to use it. 

    Vince Carter reported Friday on The Jump (via ESPN's Tim MacMahon) the Hawks are "confident" about signing two players from a group that includes Bogdan Bogdanovic, Danilo Gallinari, Rajon Rondo and Joe Harris.

              

