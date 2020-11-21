Bulls News: Latest Buzz on Wendell Carter Trade, Patrick Williams, More

0 of 3

Matt Stamey/Associated Press

After an extended offseason, the new-look front office for the Chicago Bulls finally had a chance to add some players.

During the 2020 NBA draft, executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas led the charge to select Patrick Williams and Marko Simonovic. Shortly afterward, the Bulls signed a high-priority undrafted free agent.

The path to Chicago's draft results may have involved a trade involving Wendell Carter Jr. and the Golden State Warriors. But either it didn't happen, or the Bulls—wisely—aren't willing to admit it.

That storyline leads off a review of a newsworthy week in Chicago.