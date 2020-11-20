    Washington State vs. Stanford Football Canceled amid COVID-19 Concerns

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 20, 2020

    Empty seats at Stanford Stadium are shown during the first half of an NCAA college football game between Stanford and Colorado in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

    Saturday's game between Washington State and Stanford has been canceled because of COVID-19 concerns, the Pac-12 announced Friday.

    ESPN's Kyle Bonagura first reported the news.

    Washington State was unable to meet the minimum roster requirements to play.

    According to Jon Wilner of the Bay Area News Group, Stanford is "examining options" to play this weekend. The Pac-12 announced Thursday its programs are allowed to schedule nonconference opponents if the team follows the Pac-12's COVID-19 testing protocols.

    Last week, the Pac-12 scheduled a game between UCLA and Cal for Sunday, Nov. 15, after their original opponents—Utah and Arizona State, respectively—were unable to play.

    Pac-12 rules for the 2020 season require teams to have a minimum of 53 scholarship players available with at least seven offensive linemen, one quarterback and four defensive linemen.

    Washington State is 1-1 this season. The Cougars opened the year with a 38-28 victory over Oregon State on Nov. 7 but lost at home to Oregon 43-29 last week.

    Stanford is off to an 0-2 start in 2020 with losses to Oregon and Colorado.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Biggest Questions for CFB Week 12

      What can we expect from four key games this weekend? @KerranceJames answers the biggest questions for Week 12 ➡️

      Biggest Questions for CFB Week 12
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Biggest Questions for CFB Week 12

      Kerry Miller
      via Bleacher Report

      Manny Diaz Has COVID-19

      Miami HC announced he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is isolating but ‘feeling good overall’

      Manny Diaz Has COVID-19
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Manny Diaz Has COVID-19

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech Players to Wear Masks During Play After COVID Mandate

      Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech Players to Wear Masks During Play After COVID Mandate
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech Players to Wear Masks During Play After COVID Mandate

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Ex-PSU DB Isaiah Humphries: James Franklin Said Don't Tell Cops About 2018 Fight

      Ex-PSU DB Isaiah Humphries: James Franklin Said Don't Tell Cops About 2018 Fight
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Ex-PSU DB Isaiah Humphries: James Franklin Said Don't Tell Cops About 2018 Fight

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report