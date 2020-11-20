Washington State vs. Stanford Football Canceled amid COVID-19 Concerns

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Saturday's game between Washington State and Stanford has been canceled because of COVID-19 concerns, the Pac-12 announced Friday.

ESPN's Kyle Bonagura first reported the news.

Washington State was unable to meet the minimum roster requirements to play.

According to Jon Wilner of the Bay Area News Group, Stanford is "examining options" to play this weekend. The Pac-12 announced Thursday its programs are allowed to schedule nonconference opponents if the team follows the Pac-12's COVID-19 testing protocols.

Last week, the Pac-12 scheduled a game between UCLA and Cal for Sunday, Nov. 15, after their original opponents—Utah and Arizona State, respectively—were unable to play.

Pac-12 rules for the 2020 season require teams to have a minimum of 53 scholarship players available with at least seven offensive linemen, one quarterback and four defensive linemen.

Washington State is 1-1 this season. The Cougars opened the year with a 38-28 victory over Oregon State on Nov. 7 but lost at home to Oregon 43-29 last week.

Stanford is off to an 0-2 start in 2020 with losses to Oregon and Colorado.