    Lakers Rumors: Bogdan Bogdanovic Interests LA in 2020 NBA Free Agency

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistNovember 20, 2020

    Sacramento Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic dribbles down court during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, March 5, 2020. The 76ers won 125-108. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
    Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

    Milwaukee Bucks fans aren't going to be happy, but Bogdan Bogdanovic may end up with the Los Angeles Lakers once the dust settles.

    According to Sam Amick and Eric Nehm of The Athletic, Bogdanovic plans to meet with the Lakers and Atlanta Hawks as a restricted free agent as soon as it is allowed. That is notable because it was widely reported that the Bucks and Sacramento Kings had agreed to a deal that would have sent Bogdanovic to the Kings.

    Instead, Amick and Nehm reported the NBA is investigating and that "the Bogdanovic-to-the-Bucks prospect is dead."

        

