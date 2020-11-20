Clippers Trade Rumors: LA Has Pursued a Move for Hornets' Terry Rozier

John Amis/Associated Press

As the Los Angeles Clippers explore ways to upgrade their roster this offseason, Terry Rozier has reportedly popped up on their radar.

Per Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix, the Clippers have explored a deal with the Charlotte Hornets for the 26-year-old point guard.

The Clippers have already been active in the trade market this week.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Los Angeles sent Landry Shamet to the Brooklyn Nets for the 19th pick in the 2020 NBA draft. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium added the Clippers sent that pick to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for Luke Kennard.

Point guard is a position the Clippers appear to be looking to change. Frank Isola of SiriusXM NBA Radio reported that Rajon Rondo is "focused" on potentially signing with Los Angeles as a free agent.

Patrick Beverley and Lou Williams are the primary options at point guard currently on the Clippers roster. Beverley averaged 7.9 points and 5.2 rebounds in 51 games (50 starts) last season. Williams contributed 18.2 points in 63 games, primarily off the bench.

Rozier signed a three-year, $56.7 million contract with the Hornets last offseason. He averaged a career-high 18 points per game on 40.7 percent three-point shooting in 2019-20.