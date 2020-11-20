    Dwight Howard Rumors: Center Doesn't Have Free-Agent Market Outside of Lakers

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 20, 2020

    Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard (39) in the second half overtime of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in Denver. The Lakers won 120-116 in overtime. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    David Zalubowski/Associated Press

    Dwight Howard just won an NBA championship with the Los Angeles Lakers and settled nicely into a supporting role for the team, but he doesn't appear to have a robust market in free agency.

    Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix reported the center isn't garnering much interest with teams on a contract for more than the veteran's minimum. According to Mannix, the Lakers "may be the only team willing to offer him a contract, much less a more lucrative deal."

    Howard's value had cratered heading into the 2019-20 campaign. He was on his fifth different team in as many seasons and made just nine appearances for the Washington Wizards the year prior.

    The 34-year-old reportedly rubbed his teammates the wrong way, and he was reluctant to take a back seat despite his age and the NBA's trend toward relying less on traditional centers.

    The perception around Howard changed thanks to his work with the Lakers. He averaged 7.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 18.9 minutes per game. He provided rim protection and rebounding while shooting 72.9 percent.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    That may have proved to be a double-edged sword for the eight-time All-Star. He's an aging center who's no longer elite and is probably at his best when coming off the bench.

    That isn't a player general managers will break the bank to sign, especially when Montrezl Harrell, Tristan Thompson, Nerlens Noel, Hassan Whiteside, Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka are all available too.

    Howard would help any number of teams that need to strengthen their frontcourt, but his days as a highly paid big man are over.

    Related

      Report: Dwight Doesn't Have Free-Agent Market Outside of Lakers

      Report: Dwight Doesn't Have Free-Agent Market Outside of Lakers
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      Report: Dwight Doesn't Have Free-Agent Market Outside of Lakers

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Lakers, Raptors Interested in Tristan Thompson

      Report: Lakers, Raptors Interested in Tristan Thompson
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      Report: Lakers, Raptors Interested in Tristan Thompson

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Latest Lakers Buzz 👂

      Latest Lakers Buzz 👂
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      Latest Lakers Buzz 👂

      Martin Fenn
      via Bleacher Report

      Can Oubre Can Fill Warriors' Klay Void?

      Why our writer believes Golden State can still be contenders in the West with Kelly Oubre ➡️

      Can Oubre Can Fill Warriors' Klay Void?
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Can Oubre Can Fill Warriors' Klay Void?

      Mo Dakhil
      via Bleacher Report