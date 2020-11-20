    Miami HC Manny Diaz Announces Positive COVID-19 Test

    FILE - In this Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, file photo, Miami head coach Manny Diaz calls out a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Louisville in Miami Gardens, Fla. Normally, in March, college football teams all over the country would be preparing for the upcoming season. That's gone now, because of the new coronavirus pandemic, and coaches are trying to figure out how to recreate some of what has been lost. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
    Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

    Miami coach Manny Diaz announced he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be working virtually for the time being. 

    "I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am currently in isolation and feeling good overall. I will continue to work with our team virtually as we prepare for our next game at Wake Forest," Diaz tweeted Friday. 

    The Hurricanes play Wake Forest on Dec. 5. Their scheduled game against Georgia Tech for this weekend was postponed because of a COVID-19 outbreak in the team. Miami was originally slated to play Wake Forest next weekend but had its remaining schedule reconfigured amid the outbreak.

    Georgia Tech and Miami will play Dec. 19 only if the result of the game has ACC Championship Game implications. Miami is currently 7-1 on the season but trails Notre Dame and Clemson in the conference standings. If the standings hold up, the game would be canceled. 

    The Hurricanes played without 13 players in last week's 25-24 win over Virginia Tech as part of an extended outbreak that began around Halloween. The ACC gave them two weeks off to give players time to quarantine and quell the spread of the virus.

