Lakers News: Rob Pelinka Discusses Dennis Schroder Trade, Kyle Kuzma and More

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

When it comes to making trade deals in the NBA, timing is everything.

For the Lakers, that meant jumping into the fray right before the draft to shore up their playmaking ability.

So on draft night, the trade for Dennis Schröder became official.

In the deal, L.A. sent Danny Green and the No. 28 pick (Jaden McDaniels) to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for a guard that LeBron James referred to as a 'flat out dog."

"We’re really excited about adding Dennis to our core,” Pelinka told Mike Trudell of NBA.com. "I think if you look at the Bubble and what we were able to accomplish there in retrospect, one of the core identities of our team is I felt like we played incredibly tough, competitive, gritty, defensive-focused basketball. That’s really at the core of how Dennis plays.

"He gives us offensively another elite playmaker, both on the ball in a pick-and-roll situation and off the ball as a scorer. He really just fits us perfectly. He’s been a player we’ve pursued not just in this trade deadline but before, we pursued him aggressively. But to finalize a transaction and bring him to the Lakers is satisfying."

Schröder is a need due to the uncertainty surrounding Rajon Rondo's free agency. Avery Bradley is also an unknown after opting out of the final year of his contract to seek a long-term deal.

James is excited to have Schröder on board because he's wanted to play with him for a while, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst.

"They almost traded for him at the deadline in 2020 and they didn’t," Windhorst said on the Lowe Post podcast. "There’s been a lot of interest there for a while.

"The Lakers have wanted for a while to get–and I know they’re very different players–but Rob Pelinka has been very interested in Dennis Schroder and very interested in Derrick Rose. LeBron really likes his (Schroder’s) game. LeBron’s wanted to play with him for a while. Like I said, they almost traded for him before."

L.A.'s interest in the former No. 17 pick in the 2013 draft is understandable, especially considering the year he just had.

He came in second in the voting for Sixth Man of the Year behind Montrezl Harrell after averaging 18.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game for OKC.

The German-born point guard also connected on a career-high 38.5 percent of his three-pointers, which is an asset the Lakers will need with the departure of Green.

"It’s hard to lose a player like Danny, he was an ultimate professional and really filled a great role for us and played well," Pelinka said. "But overall, we feel like this addition of a younger player to our core and for the future was something we couldn’t pass up.

"Dennis is a player that other teams hate to play against, but his teammates love to play with, because he has that kind of nasty tenacity and grit, and that’s really at the center of how we play and how we win. He really folds in perfectly to that."

Getting the chance to play for a strong contender must be appealing to Schröder, who was quick to respond to James' welcome Instagram message with one of his won.

"Let's get it Brodie," he wrote.