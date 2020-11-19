    Heat Rumors: MIA Interested in Derrick Jones Jr. Contract at 'Right Price'

    Blake SchusterAnalyst IIINovember 20, 2020

    Miami Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. (5) during an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
    Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

    The Miami Heat are considering re-signing small forward Derrick Jones Jr. "at the right price," according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald

    The 2020 NBA Dunk Contest winner made 16 starts last season while averaging 8.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 23.3 minutes per game. Jackson noted the Charlotte Hornets are among the teams interested in Jones should he reach free agency.

    Jones' role in the postseason noticeably shrunk as Miami won the Eastern Conference before falling to the Los Angeles Lakers in six games during The Finals. 

    The 23-year-old played just 6.4 minutes per game in the playoffs while averaging 1.5 points and 0.8 rebounds. The decrease in his production likely took Jones' value down with it. 

    “Forget the [$9.3 million] mid-level after he was phased out in the playoff," an anonymous NBA executive told Jackson. "If he got even $7 million a year, I would be shocked. If he gets $15 million over two years, his agent should get a bonus. Maybe somebody gives him $4 million or $5 million.”

    The Heat apparently agree with that assessment and will go over their options before giving Jones a new contract. 

    Should those talks fall apart, Jones will be looking for his third NBA team since he entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Phoenix Suns in 2016. 

