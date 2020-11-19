Warriors' Updated Roster, Starting Lineup After Reported Kelly Oubre Jr. Trade

Matt York/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors are set to acquire forward Kelly Oubre Jr. from the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for a protected first-round pick in next year's draft, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The 15th overall selection by the Atlanta Hawks in 2015, Oubre will be a welcome addition to a roster that is reeling from the loss of Klay Thompson for the second consecutive season. The shooting guard suffered a torn Achilles tendon as he was preparing to return from the ACL tear that kept him out for the entirety of the 2019-20 season, which saw Golden State go 15-50.

Here's a look at what the Warriors are working with following the addition of Oubre and the selection of Memphis center James Wiseman with the second overall pick in Wednesday's draft:

PG: Stephen Curry

SG: Andrew Wiggins

SF: Kelly Oubre Jr.

PF: Draymond Green

C: James Wiseman

Bench: Ky Bowman, Damion Lee, Eric Paschall, Marquese Chriss, Jordan Poole, Mychal Mulder, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Alen Smailagic

Warriors general manager Bob Myers noted the urgent need to fill the hole left by Thompson on a call to introduce the team's new draft picks: Wiseman, Nico Mannion and Justinian Jessup.

"We're going to keep looking at what we can do and filling that position and try to get the best player we can," he said, per Wojnarowski.

Oubre, who was dealt to the Thunder by the Phoenix Suns in their successful effort to acquire Chris Paul, tore his meniscus in February and had season-ending surgery. Up until the injury, he had averaged 18.7 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

The Kansas product is owed $14.4 million in the last year of his contract and will enter free agency next season. That makes him a perfect option for the Warriors, who, with Curry returning from a broken hand that limited him to five games last year, need help to win now in what was meant to be their rebound season.