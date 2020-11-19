Ex-Rays Prospect Brandon Martin Sentenced to Life in Prison for Triple Homicide

Mike Carlson/Associated Press

Brandon Martin, a first-round draft pick by the Tampa Bay Rays in 2011, was sentenced to life in prison without parole Thursday.

Per TMZ Sports, Martin was sentenced after a jury found him guilty of a triple homicide that occurred in September 2015.

In 2015, KTLA.com's Anthony Kurzweil, John A. Moreno, Chip Yost and Jennifer Gould reported that Martin was taken into police custody after the killings of his father, Michael Martin, and Barry Swanson, an ADT home security subcontractor.

Ricky Lee Anderson, Martin's uncle, was found with life-threatening injuries. He later died at a local hospital. Martin was apprehended by police following a brief chase.

On Nov. 6, ABC 7 reported that Martin had been found guilty on three counts of first-degree murder for killing all three men with a baseball bat.

Martin, 27, was drafted No. 38 overall by the Rays out of Santiago High School in Garden Grove, California. He was released from the team's High-A affiliate in March 2015.