Klay Thompson's Chances for Full Recovery from Achilles Injury 'Very Good'

Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers provided some optimism about Klay Thompson's potential recovery from a torn Achilles, though he acknowledged the five-time All-Star is unlikely to play this season.

Per Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle, Myers said Thompson's "prognosis for full recovery is very good."

The Warriors announced that an MRI confirmed Thompson tore his right Achilles tendon during a workout on Wednesday and is expected to miss the 2020-21 season.

It will mark the second straight season he's been unable to play because of an injury. The 30-year-old sat out the 2019-20 campaign while rehabbing the torn ACL he suffered in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors.

Thompson's absence creates a void on Golden State's roster, though the team reportedly is taking steps to fill his spot. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Warriors are "nearing a deal" to acquire Kelly Oubre Jr. from the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Golden State is also anticipating a healthy season from Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, who combined to miss 82 games in 2019-20 with injuries. The team also added James Wiseman, Nico Mannion and Justinian Jessup in the 2020 NBA draft on Wednesday.

Thompson averaged 21.5 points per game and shot 46.7 percent from the field in 78 games during the 2018-19 season. He's a 41.9 percent shooter from three-point range since being drafted No. 11 overall in 2011.