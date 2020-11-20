Exclusive: Sasha Banks on WWE Survivor Series, Mandalorian, Acting Future, More

1 of 8

Sasha Banks becoming SmackDown Women's champion at Hell in a Cell last month was a long time coming, as it was the one title that has always alluded her in WWE. With the win, she is now only the third-ever female Grand Slam champion in WWE behind Bayley and Asuka.

Her latest title victory was the culmination of what has been a fantastic 2020 for her. Despite the unfortunate circumstances most of success has happened under, she feels this has easily been the best year of her main roster career so far, at least until 2021 comes around and she tops herself yet again.

“I only think about the future and I don't want to go back," Banks said. "I can already say 2021 will be even better absolutely because I feel like every single year, for me, it just keeps getting better, whether that's with championships or the universe teaching me lessons where I'm supposed to grow and receive things for the next year where I'll be able to handle it like the boss that I am and accomplish all my dreams. I definitely have to say that 2020 has really blessed me and really given me a great, great year. I don't want to say it's been awesome because it has been hard. I'm actually going through a lot of tough times right now, but I will always try to think of the most positive things in life and how after everything is said and done, we always be okay and everything will be all right. I'm so thankful for this time.”

The last few weeks alone for The Boss have been nothing short of a whirlwind, starting with her Hell in a Cell win followed by her debut in Disney Plus series The Mandalorian on November 13. The buzz she has at the moment speaks to how big of a star she truly is as well as her reach outside of wrestling.

"I know that as Mercedes or as Sasha Banks, I can do whatever I put my mind to, I can make happen," she said about the opportunities she's received. "I'm so thankful to be the SmackDown Women's champion, to have a successful Hell in a Cell where people are still talking about it and raving about it, and it's just another classic in my wrestling journey. Now Star Wars, it's one thing to be a part of it and I knew the excitement of it all and I was so incredibly nervous, but to see the reach and to see the success of the episode alone, people are just loving it and it might be one of the best episodes in the history of television I think. It's so awesome and I can't wait to see what else is going to happen in my life."