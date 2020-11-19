Report: Dewayne Dedmon Traded from Hawks to Pistons for Tony Snell, Khyri Thomas

John Amis/Associated Press

The Detroit Pistons' roster overhaul continued Thursday with the reported acquisition of Dewayne Dedmon from the Atlanta Hawks.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Pistons will receive Dedmon in exchange for Tony Snell and Khyri Thomas.

The Pistons spent Wednesday selecting young players in the draft and seemingly trading away anyone who wasn't part of their long-term plan.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Detroit traded Luke Kennard to the Los Angeles Clippers in a three-team deal that also included the Brooklyn Nets. Detroit acquired the No. 19 pick from the Nets and used it to select Villanova forward Saddiq Bey.

Wojnarowski also reported the Pistons acquired Trevor Ariza and the 16th pick in this year's draft from the Houston Rockets for a future first-round pick. In addition, Houston purchased Detroit's 2021 second-round pick for $4.6 million.

The Pistons used their top pick (No. 7 overall) on French point guard Killian Hayes and selected Washington big man Isaiah Stewart with the No. 16 pick.

The 31-year-old Dedmon comes to Detroit after averaging 5.8 points per game on 40.0 percent shooting between the Hawks and Sacramento Kings last season. He is owed $13.3 million in 2020-21 and has a partially guaranteed deal in 2021-22.

Snell, a seven-year veteran, is entering the final season of his contract with a $12.2 million base salary. He averaged 8.0 points per game and shot 40.2 percent from three-point range. Thomas has been limited by injuries in his two NBA seasons but showed promise as a shooter with a 35.7 percent success rate from behind the arc in 2019-20.