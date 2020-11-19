2021 MLB Opening Day Schedule: TV Info, Dates for Yankees, Dodgers, More Games

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Major League Baseball has officially announced its national broadcast schedule on ESPN for Opening Day 2021, beginning with the New York Yankees hosting the Toronto Blue Jays on April 1.

Per ESPN.com, the Blue Jays-Yankees game at 1 p.m. ET will be followed by the Los Angeles Dodgers kicking off the defense of their World Series title at Coors Field against the Colorado Rockies at 4 p.m. ET.

A National League East showdown between the New York Mets and Washington Nationals (7 p.m. ET), followed by the Houston Astros taking on the Oakland Athletics (10 p.m. ET) will wrap up the first day of MLB's regular season.

In addition to its Opening Day coverage, ESPN will televise a total of 11 games through April 6.

Other highlights of the network's schedule include the final game of a three-game series between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, April 4 at 1:05 p.m. ET.

The first Sunday Night Baseball game will be a showdown between the last two American League MVPs with Jose Abreu and the Chicago White Sox taking on Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels at 8:30 p.m. ET.

The reigning AL champion Tampa Bay Rays will make their first national TV appearance on April 5 against the Boston Red Sox at 7 p.m. ET. That will come after a doubleheader between the Minnesota Twins and Detroit Tigers (1 p.m. ET) and Kansas City Royals traveling to Progressive Field to take on the Cleveland Indians (4 p.m. ET).

MLB previously announced that all 30 teams will play on Opening Day next season for the first time since 1968. The league is still planning to hold a full 162-game schedule after playing a 60-game season in 2020.