NBA Rumors: Latest on James Harden Trade Buzz, Dwight Howard and More

NBA Rumors: Latest on James Harden Trade Buzz, Dwight Howard and MoreNovember 19, 2020
With the 2020 NBA draft finally in the rear view, it's time for the collective basketball world to turn its attention back to free agency and the trade market.
Free agency is slated to kick off at 6 p.m. ET on Friday, and with the trade window open, rumors have been swirling all week long. Notable names like Anthony Davis, Dwight Howard, Fred VanVleet and Serge Ibaka are set to hit the open market. Meanwhile, players like James Harden and Bradley Beal remain the topics of trade buzz.
Here, we'll dig into some of the latest NBA rumors with the start of free agency just over 24 hours away.
Rockets Not Eager to Offload Harden, Westbrook
James Harden and Russell Westbrook both appear to want out of the Houston Rockets organization. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Harden has his eye on joining the Brooklyn Nets. According to ESPN's Tim MacMahon, Houston has already discussed a deal that would send Westbrook to the Washington Wizards for John Wall.
However, the Rockets don't appear eager to move either player quickly and certainly not at a bargain price. Per MacMahon, Houston is prepared to go deep into the offseason with both players on board—even if they aren't happy about it:
"The Houston Rockets feel no pressure to trade James Harden or Russell Westbrook, regardless of the superstars' strong desire for fresh starts with different franchises, and are 'willing to get uncomfortable' as training camp opens and the season begins, sources told ESPN. The Rockets' front office, led by recently promoted general manager Rafael Stone, remains adamant that neither player will be traded unless a team meets the asking price."
While Westbrook and Harden should remain top trade targets for the immediate future, any team hoping to land one of the two prolific scorers on the cheap will be out of luck.
Lakers Eager to Retain Dwight Howard
Like Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard is set to enter free agency on Friday. While Davis is widely expected to re-sign on a max deal, there's a chance that Howard plays elsewhere during the 2020-21 season.
According to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, the Lakers are eager to prevent this from happening.
"I'm told they want to bring him back. They call him three times a week to let him know 'hey, we want you,'" Shelburne said on ESPN's Mason and Ireland.
While it certainly makes sense for the Lakers to retain Howard, it's unlikely that they're going to get any sort of championship discount.
"I would love to come back and play for the Lakers again. Hopefully this year they give me a contract. ... That's the biggest thing. I don't want to play for free anymore," Howard told Etan Thomas of BasketballNews.com.
Depending on Howard's contract demands, L.A. could be looking for a new center this weekend.
Rajon Rondo Wanted by Hawks, Looking to Join Clippers
While the Lakers will likely have Davis back and could retain Howard, it's looking like Rajon Rondo will be heading out in free agency.
According to longtime NBA reporter Frank Isola, the Atlanta Hawks are interested in Rondo, who is interested in the Los Angeles Clippers.
"Rondo is expected to receive a significant offer from the Atlanta Hawks ($15 million for two years guaranteed) but according to a source, Rondo remains focused on potentially joining the Clippers. He could possibly get the mid-level from LAC," Isola tweeted.
While Rondo would still have some value to Los Angeles, the Lakers' recent trade for Dennis Schroder makes re-signing him less of a priority.
Rondo was often L.A.'s third option behind LeBron James and Anthony Davis during the playoffs. Presumably, Schroder will not get a crack at that role.