NBA Rumors: Latest on James Harden Trade Buzz, Dwight Howard and More

1 of 3

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

James Harden and Russell Westbrook both appear to want out of the Houston Rockets organization. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Harden has his eye on joining the Brooklyn Nets. According to ESPN's Tim MacMahon, Houston has already discussed a deal that would send Westbrook to the Washington Wizards for John Wall.

However, the Rockets don't appear eager to move either player quickly and certainly not at a bargain price. Per MacMahon, Houston is prepared to go deep into the offseason with both players on board—even if they aren't happy about it:

"The Houston Rockets feel no pressure to trade James Harden or Russell Westbrook, regardless of the superstars' strong desire for fresh starts with different franchises, and are 'willing to get uncomfortable' as training camp opens and the season begins, sources told ESPN. The Rockets' front office, led by recently promoted general manager Rafael Stone, remains adamant that neither player will be traded unless a team meets the asking price."

While Westbrook and Harden should remain top trade targets for the immediate future, any team hoping to land one of the two prolific scorers on the cheap will be out of luck.