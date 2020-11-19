Maryland's Mike Locksley Tests Positive for COVID; Michigan State Game Canceled

Barry Reeger/Associated Press

Maryland Athletics announced Thursday that Saturday's football game against Michigan State has been canceled and won't be rescheduled because of COVID-19 concerns.

Terrapins head coach Mike Locksley is among the members of the program who've tested positive for the coronavirus. The group also includes 15 players over the past seven days.

"I am gutted for our team and for our fans," Locksley said. "This team is eager to play and compete and continue the growth we've seen this season. This virus is testing our players and coaches right now, but I have no doubt that we will emerge as a stronger unit for having gone through this together. As for me personally, I am feeling strong, with only minor symptoms. I will continue to lead this program virtually, and our game preparations for Indiana will begin immediately."

It's the second straight canceled contest for Maryland. The Terps' clash with third-ranked Ohio State scheduled for last week was also called off after they paused football activities following the initial rise in COVID-19 cases within the program.

The Terrapins' last game was a 35-19 victory over Penn State on Nov. 7 that moved their record to 2-1.

They have three games remaining on their regular-season schedule:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Nov. 28 at Indiana

Dec. 5 at Michigan

Dec. 12 vs. Rutgers

Meanwhile, Michigan State (1-3) is coming off a 24-0 loss to the Hoosiers. This will be its first canceled game amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Spartans get an extra week of preparation as they prepare for back-to-back home games against ranked opponents in No. 19 Northwestern and No. 3 Ohio State, both of whom are currently undefeated.

MSU will finish the regular season with a trip to face Penn State on Dec. 12.