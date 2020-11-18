LaMelo and Lonzo Ball, Steph and Seth Curry and Notable Brothers to Play in NBA

Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

When the Charlotte Hornets selected LaMelo Ball with the No. 3 overall pick on Wednesday night at the NBA draft, he and Lonzo Ball became the latest pair of brothers to play in the NBA, joining such duos as two-time MVP Stephen Curry and his brother Seth, who plays for the Dallas Mavericks.

But what are some other brother duos to hoop in the league at the same time?

Well, in the modern NBA you have the Lopez twins, Brook and Robin, both centers with the Milwaukee Bucks (for now, as Robin is a free agent). There is also Marcus and Markieff Morris, with the Los Angeles Clippers and Lakers, respectfully. Markieff is fresh off an NBA championship alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

And while Marc Gasol is still in the NBA, last playing for the Toronto Raptors, his older brother Pau—who will make a strong case for the Hall of Fame someday—last played for the San Antonio Spurs in the 2018-19 season.

We can't forget about the trio of one-time All-Star Jrue Holiday (soon to be on the Bucks), Aaron Holiday and Justin Holiday (both on the Indiana Pacers). Or free agent Jerami Grant and his brother Jerian (Washington Wizards).

And we would be remiss if we didn't mention two-time defending MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brothers Thanasis—also on the Bucks— and Kostas (Los Angeles Lakers).

Historically, there are some excellent brother pairings as well. There was the twin duo of Tom and Dick Van Arsdale, both three-time All-Stars. Hall of Famer George Mikan and his brother Ed both played in the NBA.

Or Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins and his brother Gerald. Dominique Wilkins is one of the best players on this list, playing in nine All-Star Games while spending most of his career with the Atlanta Hawks.

There was the pair of Hall of Famers Al and Dick Maguire. Al got in as a coach at Marquette after his playing career, while Dick was a seven-time All-Star.

Oh, and there is NBA Hall of Famer Bernard King and his brother, Albert. If you were making a starting lineup of players to appear on this list, Bernard King would join Steph Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo, George Mikan and Dominique Wilkins. We'll bring Pau Gasol off the bench.

Let's not forget Brent, Jon and Drew Barry, the sons of NBA Hall of Famer Rick Barry. Who could forget four-time champion Horace Grant and his brother Harvey? (If you wanted The Last Dance documentary series, well, you won't be forgetting about Horace Grant anytime soon.)



And we close with the four-brother Jones—Caldwell, Charles, Major and Wil. Caldwell was an All-Star and two-time All-Defensive selection, while Charles won a title with the Houston Rockets in the 90s.

Imagine those pickup games over the holidays. Four NBA brothers, going at it. Hopefully the neighbors steered clear to avoid being embarrassed.