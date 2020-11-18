Texas vs. Kansas Rescheduled Due to Jayhawks' COVID-19 Concerns, Injuries

Orlin Wagner/Associated Press

The football matchup between Texas and Kansas, already rescheduled for Nov. 21, has been postponed again until Dec. 12, the Big 12 announced Wednesday.

Per the Associated Press (h/t CBS Austin), the game has been pushed back "because the Jayhawks cannot meet the Big 12's roster limits for a position group due to a combination of injuries and COVID-19-related issues."

"We feel pretty good," Kansas head coach Les Miles said about the team's coronavirus situation on Monday, per Jesse Newell of the Kansas City Star. "We're going to get some test results back [Monday] I think, but we'll be able to tell you more in the next day or so."

Kansas already announced that all home sporting events in November would take place without fans because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The coronavirus continues to have a major impact on college football, with 15 FBS games either canceled or postponed last week alone. There have already been 13 games canceled or postponed this week, and November has seen 39 games nixed or pushed back in total, a huge number less than three weeks into the month.

Among the games canceled outright this week are Ohio at Miami (Ohio), Alabama Birmingham at Texas-El Paso, Arizona State at Colorado, Louisiana Tech vs. Louisiana-Monroe, Utah State at Wyoming and Central Arkansas at No. 25 Louisiana.

Kansas has had a tough season, going 0-7 this year. Texas has fared better, with a 5-2 mark that included a win over Oklahoma State.