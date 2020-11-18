    Texas vs. Kansas Rescheduled Due to Jayhawks' COVID-19 Concerns, Injuries

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistNovember 18, 2020

    FILE - Kansas head coach Les Miles works the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college football game against West Virginia in Lawrence, Kan., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. Coastal Carolina will visit the Jayhawks on Saturday night, Sept. 21, 2020, in the season opener for both teams. It's the lone non-conference game for Kansas, which will have a week off before visiting Baylor to open its nine-game Big 12 slate â€” on the date that Coastal Carolina was originally supposed to face the Jayhawks at home. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, File)
    Orlin Wagner/Associated Press

    The football matchup between Texas and Kansas, already rescheduled for Nov. 21, has been postponed again until Dec. 12, the Big 12 announced Wednesday.

    Per the Associated Press (h/t CBS Austin), the game has been pushed back "because the Jayhawks cannot meet the Big 12's roster limits for a position group due to a combination of injuries and COVID-19-related issues."

    "We feel pretty good," Kansas head coach Les Miles said about the team's coronavirus situation on Monday, per Jesse Newell of the Kansas City Star. "We're going to get some test results back [Monday] I think, but we'll be able to tell you more in the next day or so."

    Kansas already announced that all home sporting events in November would take place without fans because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    The coronavirus continues to have a major impact on college football, with 15 FBS games either canceled or postponed last week alone. There have already been 13 games canceled or postponed this week, and November has seen 39 games nixed or pushed back in total, a huge number less than three weeks into the month. 

    Among the games canceled outright this week are Ohio at Miami (Ohio), Alabama Birmingham at Texas-El Paso, Arizona State at Colorado, Louisiana Tech vs. Louisiana-Monroe, Utah State at Wyoming and Central Arkansas at No. 25 Louisiana. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Kansas has had a tough season, going 0-7 this year. Texas has fared better, with a 5-2 mark that included a win over Oklahoma State. 

    Related

      Why We Need an Expanded Playoff

      @kenyondavid gives five reasons why we should make the CFP an eight-team tournament

      Why We Need an Expanded Playoff
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Why We Need an Expanded Playoff

      David Kenyon
      via Bleacher Report

      Houston-SMU Postponed

      Saturday's game between Cougars and Mustangs won't be played due to COVID-19 concerns, new date TBD (247)

      Houston-SMU Postponed
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Houston-SMU Postponed

      PonyStampede.com
      via PonyStampede.com

      Report: Pac-12 May Allow Nonconference Games

      Report: Pac-12 May Allow Nonconference Games
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Report: Pac-12 May Allow Nonconference Games

      Jon Wilner
      via The Mercury News

      Latest CFB Playoff Projections 🔮

      Our Week 12 rankings and bowl forecast

      Latest CFB Playoff Projections 🔮
      College Football logo
      College Football

      Latest CFB Playoff Projections 🔮

      Kerry Miller
      via Bleacher Report