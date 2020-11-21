    Wizards Rumors: Former 76ers PG Raul Neto Agrees to 1-Year, $1.8M Contract

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistNovember 21, 2020

    Philadelphia 76ers' Raul Neto handles the ball on offense against the San Antonio Spurs during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Mike Ehrmann/Pool Photo via AP)
    Mike Ehrmann/Associated Press

    Veteran point guard Raul Neto has reportedly agreed to a one-year, $1.8 million league-minimum deal with the Washington Wizards, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium and Jeff Zillgitt of USA Today

    Neto, 28, averaged 5.1 points and 1.8 assists in 54 appearances for the Philadelphia 76ers last season. 

                         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      What to Make of Lakers' 3 Biggest Offseason Moves So Far

      What to Make of Lakers' 3 Biggest Offseason Moves So Far
      NBA logo
      NBA

      What to Make of Lakers' 3 Biggest Offseason Moves So Far

      Mo Dakhil
      via Bleacher Report

      Ranking the Best Bargain Free-Agent Contracts Since 2000

      Ranking the Best Bargain Free-Agent Contracts Since 2000
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Ranking the Best Bargain Free-Agent Contracts Since 2000

      David Kenyon
      via Bleacher Report

      Updated Rankings for Top Available Free Agents 🔢

      Updated Rankings for Top Available Free Agents 🔢
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Updated Rankings for Top Available Free Agents 🔢

      Andy Bailey
      via Bleacher Report

      3 Quick Thoughts on the Wizards in Free Agency So Far

      3 Quick Thoughts on the Wizards in Free Agency So Far
      Washington Wizards logo
      Washington Wizards

      3 Quick Thoughts on the Wizards in Free Agency So Far

      Bullets Forever
      via Bullets Forever