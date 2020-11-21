Wizards Rumors: Former 76ers PG Raul Neto Agrees to 1-Year, $1.8M Contract

Mike Ehrmann/Associated Press

Veteran point guard Raul Neto has reportedly agreed to a one-year, $1.8 million league-minimum deal with the Washington Wizards, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium and Jeff Zillgitt of USA Today.

Neto, 28, averaged 5.1 points and 1.8 assists in 54 appearances for the Philadelphia 76ers last season.

