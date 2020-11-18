Report: Onyeka Okongwu 'Out of the Running' for Hornets' No. 3 Pick; Cavs Linked

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

The Charlotte Hornets are reportedly narrowing down their potential choices with the third overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft Wednesday night.

Per Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo, Onyeka Okongwu is believed to be "out of the running" for Charlotte at No. 3 overall.

Okongwu may not have to wait very long if he doesn't go to Charlotte. Woo noted the Cleveland Cavaliers have the 19-year-old "in the mix" with the fifth pick.

While James Wiseman has long been considered the best big man in this year's draft, B/R's Jonathan Wasserman has the 6'9" Okongwu ranked three spots higher than the former Memphis star on his final big board at No. 3 overall:

"Aside from the explosive finishing, he surprised during last season at USC with his footwork while creating shots and touch using both hands (94th percentile on post-ups). He made 15 of 35 half-court jump shots and 72.0 percent of his free throws—promising indicators for a potential mid-range jumper.

"And between his rim protection, switchability and recovery speed in pick-and-roll coverage, Okongwu's defensive upside is enormous. He's one of the draft's few players who can greatly impact games at both ends."

According to Woo, though, Charlotte appears to be focused on selecting one of the trio of Wiseman, LaMelo Ball and Anthony Edwards, assuming those will be the top three picks.

Okongwu spent the 2019-20 season at USC. The native of Chino Hills, California, arrived on campus with a ton of hype as a 5-star prospect, per 247Sports' composite rankings. He made the All-Pac-12 First Team as a freshman after averaging 16.2 points and 8.6 rebounds per game in 28 starts for the Trojans.