    Report: Knicks Talking Trade with Cavs to Move Up in Draft Amid Obi Toppin Buzz

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistNovember 18, 2020

    Dayton's Obi Toppin (1) is seen during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against George Mason, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in Fairfax, Va. Dayton won 62-55. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)
    Luis M. Alvarez/Associated Press

    The New York Knicks have reportedly discussed trading the Nos. 8 and 23 overall picks in the 2020 NBA draft to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for the fifth selection.

    Kelsey Russo of The Athletic reported the Cavs are "holding out for more" ahead of Wednesday night's draft.

                                                                

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

