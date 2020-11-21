Ranking the Best Bargain NBA Free-Agent Contracts Since 2000

0 of 8

Aaron Gash/Associated Press

In a salary-cap sport such as the NBA, athletes are rarely paid their actual market values. Often, the most successful teams are the ones who capitalize on that discrepancy.

Over the last 20 years, many league champions have built winners because of one particular team-friendly contract. Sometimes, a player accepted a pay cut. In others, a franchise signed a player to an extension, and then he became a superstar.

It's true that neither case guarantees team success. Steve Nash or Kemba Walker never won a championship on their bargain deals, but they produced at an incredible level.

Team success and individual contributions factored in to these rankings. Players on rookie deals were not considered; the list is focused on second contracts and beyond.