3 Prospects in 2021 NFL Draft the 49ers Should Already Be Scouting

Brett Duke/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers enter their Week 11 bye on a three-game losing streak and two games back of the other three teams in the NFC West.

Repeating the run to the Super Bowl seems less likely by the week, and with the other teams in the division playing well, it may be hard to even snag a wild-card spot in the expanded playoffs.

With that in mind, the 49ers may be better off switching their focusing to more intense scouting of the 2021 NFL draft class.

If the 2020 NFL season ended today, the Niners would possess the No. 12 overall pick, per Tankathon.com.

San Francisco's primary draft targets should be on defense, where it needs to bolster the secondary.

Quarterback may be viewed as a position of need, but with Jimmy Garoppolo still in place and the premier signal-callers expected to go in the top 10, the 49ers should look to the areas around the quarterback to improve offensively.