Gordon Hayward Trade Rumors: Hawks 'In Play' to Acquire Celtics Star

The Atlanta Hawks reportedly are "in play" to acquire forward Gordon Hayward, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

The 30-year-old has a $34.2 million player option for 2020-21 and he has until Thursday to make his decision. Declining the deal would allow the Hawks to add him in free agency, although he could also be part of a trade if necessary.

Hayward averaged 17.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game last season with the Boston Celtics.

Hayward initially signed a four-year, $128 million deal with Boston in 2017 after earning an All-Star selection during his final year with the Utah Jazz. A leg injury quickly derailed his career, limiting him to just one game in 2017-18 while he didn't appear to be himself in 2018-19.

The wing returned to form last year, but he missed most of the playoffs with an ankle injury and only averaged 10.8 points per game in four appearances after returning.

Boston has other scoring options if Hayward does leave this offseason, with Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Kemba Walker all averaging at least 20 points per game last year.

Atlanta could be more desperate for offensive help after ranking 25th in the NBA in offensive rating last season as part of a 20-47 season. Trae Young earned an All-Star selection last year, but Hayward would become a secondary scorer and playmaker for the Hawks.

The 10-year veteran would also provide much-needed experience for the young roster, especially after Vince Carter retired after last season.

Hayward would likely rotate with the Hawks' other options on the wing, including De'Andre Hunter and Cam Reddish.