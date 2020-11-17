LaMelo Ball Says He Was 'Born' to Be No. 1 Pick, Talks D'Angelo Russell Fit

Rick Rycroft/Associated Press

LaMelo Ball sounds like a man confident he'll be going No. 1 overall in Wednesday's NBA draft.

"I feel like I'm born for this whole thing going on," Ball told reporters on a Zoom call Tuesday.

When asked a different question, about a meeting with the New York Knicks, Ball rerouted the conversation to talk about his "great" fit with Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell.

It's unclear if Ball's confidence is hinting at something the public does not know. Most expert mock drafts have settled on Anthony Edwards as the top overall selection, though this draft is in a state of flux as teams explore trade opportunities.

