    LaMelo Ball Says He Was 'Born' to Be No. 1 Pick, Talks D'Angelo Russell Fit

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 17, 2020

    FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2019, file photo, LaMelo Ball of the Illawarra Hawks carries the ball up during their game against the Sydney Kings in the Australian Basketball League in Sydney. The point guard from California who bypassed college and played overseas is expected to be one of the top picks when the twice-delayed NBA draft is held in November. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, File)
    Rick Rycroft/Associated Press

    LaMelo Ball sounds like a man confident he'll be going No. 1 overall in Wednesday's NBA draft. 

    "I feel like I'm born for this whole thing going on," Ball told reporters on a Zoom call Tuesday.

    When asked a different question, about a meeting with the New York Knicks, Ball rerouted the conversation to talk about his "great" fit with Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell.

    It's unclear if Ball's confidence is hinting at something the public does not know. Most expert mock drafts have settled on Anthony Edwards as the top overall selection, though this draft is in a state of flux as teams explore trade opportunities.

                            

    This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

