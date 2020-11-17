Lakers Rumors: Dwight Howard, Markieff Morris Contracts Eyed in 2020 Free Agency

Kim Klement/Associated Press

The reigning NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers are facing some turnover in their backcourt, but their frontcourt could remain largely the same if they get their way.

Markieff Morris and Dwight Howard are free agents this offseason. According to the Los Angeles Times' Broderick Turner, the Lakers are interested in re-signing both players.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Los Angeles worked out a deal to acquire Dennis Schroder from the Oklahoma City Thunder in return for Danny Green and the No. 28 pick in the 2020 draft. According to the New York Times' Marc Stein, L.A. lined up the move "under the strong belief that they will be losing Rajon Rondo in free agency."

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is opting out of his contract, though ESPN's Zach Lowe said on The Jump it "seems like a foregone conclusion" that Caldwell-Pope will stay with the team.

Avery Bradley is a wild card as well, with Dave McMenamin of ESPN reporting he's likely to decline his player option.

None of those players was single-handedly instrumental in the Lakers winning a title, but maintaining a level of depth and continuity is critical in any repeat bid.

Howard excelled in a limited role, averaging 7.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 18.9 minutes per game. Perhaps he'd prefer to move to a different situation where his playing time would increase, but that might be tough to find for a 34-year-old center who can't stretch the floor.

Likewise, remaining in Los Angeles makes a lot of sense for Morris. Another championship contender may not significantly increase his workload from the 14.2 minutes he averaged with the Lakers. A career 34.5 percent three-point shooter, he's the stretch 4 suited to complement LeBron James and Anthony Davis.